Smart e Pants Market 2019 With Top Countries Data: Aiming on Regional Market Conditions, Competitors, Product Price, Profit, Capacity, Production and Future Forecast to 2026

The worldwide market for Smart e Pants is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Smart e Pants in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Drivers and Restraints

The key driving force of the global market for smart e-Pants would be the huge patient-pool that develops pressure ulcers every year and the lack of effective treatments for the same. To this day, pressure ulcers remain a major health problem and a serious matter of concern for medical personnel as well as care givers. Pressure ulcers are considered one of the most expensive and physically debilitating healthcare issues. Studies estimate that pressure ulcers are the third most expensive health concern after diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases.

Owing to the grave impact of the condition on the patient’s quality of life and finances, significant research and development activities have gone into the proper understanding of causes and treatment of the disease. Developed regions such as North America and Europe also have dedicated advisory panels that work towards the better understanding of the disease and encourage efforts aimed at developing innovating and more effective treatments compared to the present scenario.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Market Potential

The potential reduction in the cost of the overall treatment of pressure ulcers of varying severity is one of the key factors that will drive the demand for technology towards in the coming years. Several pressure ulcers may also require several months or years of wound care treatments, also sometimes including advanced surgical interventions such as skin graft or muscle flaps. As patients with pressure ulcers require additional medical care and have longer stays in hospitals and care centers for timely treatment of wounds and prevention of recurrence, the cost of treatment could run upto several thousands of dollars.

The number of elderly residents in long-term care centers, nursing homes, patients with diabetes, and those confined to beds or wheelchairs owing to musculoskeletal diseases, head trauma, or spinal cord injuries has significantly increased in the past few years. The rising population of geriatrics and the increasing prevalence of diabetes will significantly add to this patient-pool in the near future, likely to give rise to opportunities for novel interventions such as smart e-Pants.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Regional Analysis

Although smart e-pants are not commercially available yet, published estimates state that the potential cost of smart e-Pants could range anywhere between US$400 to US$1700. Companies operating in the field are mostly confined to European or North American countries. The high cost of the device as well as the chances of easy availability will make North America and Europe the key markets for smart e-Pants in the near future.

Despite having vast growth opportunities owing to a vast population of geriatrics and pressure ulcer patients, developing economies across Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa are expected to lead to less promising growth avenues, chiefly owing to cost constraints.

Global Smart e Pants Market: Competitive Dynamics

Very few players are presently operating in the field and various styles of smart-e-Pants have been developed, which have mostly remained confined to research studies. PrevBiotech is presently one of the few companies working to bring smart e-pants to the market, with efforts to obtain regulatory approvals underway in North America and Europe.

