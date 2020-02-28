Smart Agriculture Market -overview on Ongoing Trends 2025
In 2029, the Smart Agriculture market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Smart Agriculture market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Smart Agriculture market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Smart Agriculture market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Global Smart Agriculture market report on the basis of market players
The report examines each Smart Agriculture market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Smart Agriculture market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Deere
Trimble
Raven Industries
Agjunction
Agco
Climate
AG Leader Technology
Precision Planting
SST Development Group
Topcon Positioning Systems
Semiosbio Technologies
Delaval
Boumatic
Market Segment by Product Type
Hardware (GPS, Drones, Sensors, LED Grow Lights)
Software
Services
Market Segment by Application
Precision Farming
Livestock Monitoring
Fish Farming
Smart Greenhouse
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Research Methodology of Smart Agriculture Market Report
The global Smart Agriculture market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Smart Agriculture market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Smart Agriculture market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.
