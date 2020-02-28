Retail Printers and Consumables Market to Witness Steady Expansion During 2017 – 2027

Market Introduction

Retail printers are electronic devices designed specifically for printing of labels and receipts and used within the retail space. A retail printer uses ribbons and labels working in tandem to get an image printed. The consumables used with retail printers are labels, ribbons and paper. Ribbons and labels are used in conjunction with label printers utilized exclusively to generate labels while paper is utilized usually to generate receipts at the POS stations.

The Global Retail Printers and consumables market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.3% and 5.0%, respectively, in terms of value over the forecast period of 2017 to 2027 primarily driven owing to increasing application in end-use industry.

Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of labeling in warehousing and online stores along with implementation of labeling in business to maintain the assets expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In the manufacturing sector, the trend of labeling intermediate product as well as the final product with labels in order to reduce chaos in the production line thus improving manufacturing efficiency is expected to drive the sales of retail printers throughout the forecast period. Retail printers and consumables are extensively used in supermarket for various applications. Moreover, supermarkets in current scenario are expected to have a healthy future, thus supporting the growth of the global market.

Retail printers are increasingly used in the retail sector and manufacturing industries as they have become the benchmark for labeling and storing the information of a particular product. Retail printers do not have the capability to store or process information, hence they need separate computer systems to store and process the information that may challenge the growth of the market. Hence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are focusing on manufacturing and marketing retail printers that can function as both printer and computer, negating the need for a separate system.

Key Highlights

Mobile printers to cement their dominance in the global market

The printer type segment of the retail printers market includes Desktop Retail Printer, Industrial Retail Printer, Mobile Retail Printer and Others. The Mobile Retail Printer segment is expected to hold the highest market share of 39.4% closely followed by Industrial Retail Printer at 33.9% in Retail Printers and Consumables Market by the end of 2017. The Mobile Retail Printer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period with a high CAGR of 5.6%.

Paper printer segment to be a favorite technology in the coming years

On the basis of printing technology, the market has been divided into Paper printing and Label printing segments. They are further segmented into Thermal Transfer, Direct Thermal, Inkjet and Laser. The most preferred and dominant product type in the current scenario is the paper printer segment, which will remain in that position in the upcoming years. Inkjet and laser printing technology will be the least attractive of all the segments owing to high cost and slow operation than the thermal segment.

North America to be a lucrative region; APEJ to also show high potential

North America and APEJ are the most promising regions for growth of the global retail printers market. Increasing penetration of Chinese vendors owing to low prices is expected to drive the retail printers and consumables market in APEJ. The potential of the market in Eastern Europe and Latin America region is expected to be on the slower side from all the others region due to inadequate supply chain and lack of dedicated manufacturers. The retail printers and consumables market in the North America region is expected to show a high CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 4513.0 Mn by 2027 end.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan region (APEJ) also shows high potential owing to increasing number of players investing in this region owing to low cost, availability of labor and increasing number of supermarkets in this region. The retail printers and consumables market in the APEJ region is poised to grow at 5.1% CAGR to reflect a high valuation of about US$ 4.2 Bn by end of 2027.

