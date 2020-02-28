Radiotherapy Market Expected To Witness Massive Growth During The Forecast From 2017-2027

Radiotherapy, also known as radiation therapy is majorly used to control the growth of the tumor and with the minimum exposure to the surrounding normal and healthy tissue. Radiotherapy uses high-energy radiation, generally x-rays, to destroy the cancer cells and treat tumors in the prostate, breast, head & neck, lung and at any other parts in the body where radiation treatment is indicated. Advances in radiotherapy have been made in the last few years, as improvements in imaging modalities, powerful computers and software and delivery systems have enabled technologies.

The radiotherapy market is expected to witness growth at a rapid pace due to rise in number of cancer patients, growth in geriatric population, increase in adoption of radiotherapy devices and procedures are the key factors attributing towards the growth of the market over the forecast period. Also, increase in health care infrastructure, and growth in demand for cancer treatment are offering opportunities in the radiotherapy market growth.

Some of the leading key players profiled in this study include Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Elekta AB (pub), Accuray Incorporated, BD (C. R. Bard, Inc.), Nordion (Canada) Inc., Isoray Inc., Raysearch laboratories, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Theragenics Corporation, and P-cure among others

Market Segmentation:

The global radiotherapy market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, external beam radiotherapy, internal beam radiotherapy/brachytherapy, and systemic radiotherapy. The external beam radiotherapy market based on type is further classified into, electron-emitting high-energy linear accelerators (LINAC), compact advanced radiotherapy devices, proton therapy systems, and cobalt-60 teletherapy units. Based on application, the radiotherapy market is classified as, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, gynecological cancer, cervical cancer, and others. By end user, the radiotherapy market is segmented into hospitals, cancer research institutes, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Radiotherapy market based on product, and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Radiotherapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America accounted for the largest market share of Radiotherapy market, owing to the factors such as, increasing advanced technology, rising awareness among population in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period owing to growing emphasis on patient safety & outcomes in the region.

The most crucial key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get ample and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Radiotherapy Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

