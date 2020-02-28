Pre-press for Packaging Market Intelligence Report Smart Glass, 2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Pre-press for Packaging Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Pre-press for Packaging . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Pre-press for Packaging market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Market Segmentation

The global prepress for packaging market is segmented as per pre-press service type, by application type, and by technology type.

As per pre-press service type, the global prepress for packaging market is segmented into

Design and Consultation

Color Management

Proofing

Manufacturing of Plates Conventional Platemaking Computer to Plate (CTP)

Other Pre-press Services

As per technology type, the global prepress for packaging market is segmented into

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Others

As per application type, the global prepress for packaging market is segmented into

Rigid Packaging Corrugated Boxes Folding Boxes & Cartons Other Rigid Packaging Liquid Packaging Cartons

Flexible Packaging Pouches Bags Labels Others Flexible Packaging



Global Prepress for Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

Advancement in digital technology over the past few years has enabled variable data printing on packaging formats for different SKUs that need small print batches. These shorter runs of printing for packaging has resulted in double digit growth rate for digitally printed folding cartons and labels. The global pre-press for packaging market is witnessing the pre-press processes being adapted to align with the digitization of the printing industry. The digital printing technology is expected to capture more than one-tenth of the global printing and packaging output over the forecast period 2017-2025, growing at double digit growth rate throughout the period. Internet technology coupled with cloud computing and mobile technology has provided concrete sustenance to the digital printing for packaging market. Pre-press services catering to digital printing for packaging market are investing in marketing intelligence to track market trends and growth opportunities, innovation in delivering marketing communication, etc.

The global pre-press for packaging market has been traditionally dominated by pre-press services providers catering to conventional printing market. Manufacturing of plates and delivering the output in high quality formats has served as the focal point of the traditional pre-press market. However, the modern market for pre-press services catering to conventional printing is growingly concentrated in the contract manufacturing and consumer packaging segments. Pre-press companies are also offering their clients high quality imaging and laser engraving solutions that ranges across flexographic, rotary screen, dry-offset and other printing forms.

A key trend observed in the global prepress market for packaging is the crucial emphasis given by packaging converters to color management and proofing requirements. In September 2016, pre-press solutions provider Esko launched the innovated software platform for packaging and prepress market. The solution is compatible with windows and Mac platforms and assists in design, workflow automation and color management requirements. Companies supplying technological capabilities for prepress are also innovating in terms of workflow effectiveness.

Global prepress for packaging market: Regional Outlook

Geographically the global prepress for packaging market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Global Prepress for Packaging Market:

Some of the players operating in the global prepress for packaging market include ITC Limited, Janoschka, Esko-Graphics bvba Emmerson Packaging, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Flexicon AG, MK PrintPack Pvt Ltd., All Packaging Company, Parksons Packaging Ltd., Artwork Abode, Diamond Packaging, Global Printing & Packaging, Kap Group, Amerplast Ltd., Diadeis, Olympus Premedia Pvt. Ltd., Miller Graphics, Kinta Press & Packaging, SPG Prints Group, Temple Packaging Pvt. Ltd., STI Group, Wipak, Antartica Limited, and Reproflex 3 Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

