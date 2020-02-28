Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2019-2025

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Pneumatic Conveying Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Pneumatic Conveying Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Drivers and Restraints

Rapid industrialization in several emerging economies is the primary driver for this market, especially the industries of food and beverage and pharmaceuticals, which is currently touching new peaks. The report also expects the flourishing recycling and waste treatment industries, which are gaining from increased environmental concerns across the world, to positive reflect on pneumatic conveying systems market and augment the demand. Increasing demand from energy pneumatic conveying systems is another factor driving the growth rate.

In terms of technology, positive pressure conveying systems serve maximum demand, are they are high on efficiency and the system ranges from medium to high pressure. In terms of end-use industry, the food and beverage sector currently hold a larger share of the market, owing increasing disposable income in the emerging economies of India, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and other countries in Southeast Asia. Several other manufacturing industries are also escalating the demand in order to increase their production and enhance quality.

Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia Pacific, which resides vast populations and has several thriving industries such as power generation, food and beverage, and pharmaceuticals, are the most lucrative region currently. This region is expected to remain most profitable due to new governmental environment norms. North America and Europe are expected to remain moderate regional markets due to the lack of manufacturing units.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Zeppelin Systems GmbH, Hillenbrand Inc., Schenck Process Holding GmbH, Nilfisk Group, and KC Green Holdings are identified by the report as some of the prominent players in global pneumatic conveying systems market. New product launches, contracts and agreements, and expansions are the preferred strategies of these companies to consolidate their position in the market.

