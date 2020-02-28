Playroom Furniture Market Competitive Landscape Analysis by 2025

Global Playroom Furniture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Playroom Furniture Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Playroom Furniture Market: Partnership between Leading Players to Introduced Novel Products Influencing Growth

Companies operating in the playroom furniture market have directed their focus toward the provision of innovative designs that fall in line with interest of children. Playroom furniture with superhero designs dedicated for boys and dollhouses for girls are key trends observed in the market since the recent past. As the residential sector is witnessing a resurgent growth worldwide, to cater housing requirements of the growing population, manufacturers have introduced a wide variety of theme-based playroom furniture to leverage the potential opportunities.

Leading stakeholders in the market are joining forces to enhance their portfolio and introduce novel products in the market. A prime example of such partnerships is the one between Pottery Barn – North America’s leading furniture brand, with Lilly Pulitzer – a renowned resort wear brand. The partnership has recently introduced the collection of Lilly Pulitzer for Pottery Barn Kids. On the back of surging number of working women, day care centers have been gaining increased traction worldwide, wherein manufacturers of playroom furniture are focusing to capitalize the opportunity. This is another key growth determinant for the playroom furniture market.

With the growing consumer appetite for online shopping, playroom furniture manufacturers have adopted online sales channel to expand the exposure of their products. Playroom furniture has become one of the popular categories sought by consumers on e-commerce platforms. Domestic playroom furniture manufacturers are approaching online portals such as Trendsutra Platform Service Private Limited (pepperfry.com) and Urban Ladder to showcase their products. Along with organized retailing, the online retail platform is expected to add fuel to the growth of the playroom furniture market.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

