Peripheral Vascular Stents Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2025

Global Peripheral Vascular Stents market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Peripheral Vascular Stents market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Peripheral Vascular Stents market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

market dynamics and future growth opportunities for manufacturers of peripheral vascular stents across the globe.

Market Value and Forecast

FMI estimates that the global market for peripheral vascular stents is expected to be valued at US$ 5,324.1 Mn by 2028 end, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% over 2018–2028. The self-expanding stents was the leading segment in the global market with above 52.1% revenue share in 2017. North America is expected to expand at healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Market Dynamics

The global peripheral vascular stents market is expected to be driven by increased awareness in low- and middle-income countries, growing investment by manufacturers and governments to cope up with increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease, and technological advancement in vascular stents such as drug eluting and drug coated stents, etc. Nowadays, peripheral vascular angioplasty is mostly adopted in low-income countries such as Middle East and African countries, which is supported by public-private partnerships and alliances. Growing access to peripheral stents in angioplasty and traditional open surgery in these under penetrated markets is expected to accelerate the growth of global peripheral vascular stents market. Moreover, approval of new technologically advanced stents such as drug eluting and bio-absorbable stents in the U.S., Europe and Japan during last few years has revolutionized peripheral vascular stents landscape. However, despite the efforts of governments as well as manufacturers to improve peripheral vascular stents landscape, product recall from various key players and stringent regulations are the major factors restricting the growth of the global peripheral vascular stents market over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is segmented in to seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America accounted for leading share in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increasing ageing population and growing number of peripheral surgeries over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Key Players

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is consolidated with over 55% revenue share contributed by few of the global players. The key players identified in the global peripheral vascular stents market are Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others. Acquisition of established products to gain immediate growth is the key strategy adopted by key players in the market.

The Peripheral Vascular Stents market report answers the following queries:

Why the demand for segment increasing in region? At what rate the Peripheral Vascular Stents market is growing? What factors drive the growth of the global Peripheral Vascular Stents market? Which market players currently dominate the global Peripheral Vascular Stents market? What is the consumption trend of the Peripheral Vascular Stents in region?

The Peripheral Vascular Stents market report provides the below-mentioned information:

Breakdown data at the regional level as well as revenue and growth of the Peripheral Vascular Stents in these regions.

Distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Peripheral Vascular Stents market.

Scrutinized data of the Peripheral Vascular Stents on the basis of country, including market share and revenue of the important countries.

Critical analysis of every Peripheral Vascular Stents market player, such as, collaborations, acquisitions, and product launches.

Trends influencing the Peripheral Vascular Stents market growth, including ecological preservation, regulatory norms and R&D developments.

Research Methodology of Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Report

The global Peripheral Vascular Stents market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Peripheral Vascular Stents market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Peripheral Vascular Stents market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.