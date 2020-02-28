Pedicle Screws Market Growth Factors, Trends, Scope, Industry Forecast to 2027 – DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, B. Braun Melsungen, Stryker, Medtronic, RTI Surgical, K2M, Orthofix, Alphatec Spine

Pedicle screws are accessories used majorly during the spinal fusion procedures that helps to provide extra support and strength to the fusion during its healing period. These screws are placed above and below the fused vertebrae. The screws themselves do not fixate the spinal segment, but act as firm anchor points that can then be connected with a rod. The removal of these screws is not necessary until the patients experience discomfort from these screws.

The Pedicle screws market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of spinal injuries, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in spinal fusion devices. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness regarding advanced surgical procedures.

The Global pedicle screws market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as polyaxial pedicle screw systems, monoaxial pedicle screw systems, and other pedicle screw systems. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as fracture, spinal tumor, scoliosis, failed fusion, and spondylitis.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global pedicle screws market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The pedicle screws market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

