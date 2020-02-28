Paper Straws Market to Reflect a Holistic Expansion During 2026 – Top Companies Huhtamaki, Hoffmaster Group, Inc., , vegware, US PAPER STRAW, BYGREEN

This Paper Straws market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Paper Straws report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global paper straws market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.65% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for eco- friendly straws and rising environmental concern are the factor driving the market.

Global Paper Straws Market By Material Type (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper), Product (Printed Paper Straws, Non-Printed Paper Straws), Straw Length (15 cm), Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributors, Retailers, e-Retail), End- User (Food Service, Institutional, Household), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Paper Straws Market

Paper straws are eco- friendly in nature as they are made of paper which makes them recyclable in nature. They are usually made of materials such as recycled paper and virgin Kraft paper. These straws are available in different sizes. These days paper straws are used more frequently as there is increasing environmental concern among population. These are widely used in food services which is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Top Key Players:

Huhtamaki,

Hoffmaster Group, Inc., ,

vegware,

US PAPER STRAW,

BYGREEN,

Footprint,

OKSTRAW – A SENSIL INTERNATIONAL, LLC.

BRAND,

Transcend Packaging Ltd,

strawland,

MPM Marketing Services,

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd,

ALECO INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.,

Ecolife Paper Products,

com,

Numis LLC,

Merrypak,

Stone Straw,

B&B Straw Pack Co., Ltd.,

NIPPON STRAW Co., Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Increasing government campaign to ban plastic will drive the market growth

Rising concern towards environment among population will propel the growth of the market

Growing food outlet worldwide will also drive the growth of this market

Increasing demand for ready to eat food will also act as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the paper straw will restrain the market growth

High production cost as compared to the plastic straws will also hinder the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Huhtamaki announced the launch of their new foodservice packaging manufacturing facility in Northern Ireland. It is specially launched to produce paper straws which are made from the paper from sustainably managed forest. The main aim of the launch is to improve the environmental performance of the products and create more sustainable packaging products.

In February 2019, SIG announced that they have partnered with Nestle so that they can develop paper straw on some of its portion- size packs. The main aim of the launch is to meet the requirement of the consumer to scarp plastic straws. These new straw will be created using paperboard from Forest Stewardship Council and will also help the SIG to use renewable materials.

Market Segmentations:

Global Paper Straws Market is segmented on the basis of

Material Type

Product

Straw Length

Sales Channel

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Material Type

Virgin Kraft Paper

Recycled Paper

By Product

Printed Paper Straws

Non-Printed Paper Straws

By Straw Length

<7 cm

7 – 10 cm

10-15 cm

>15 cm

By Sales Channel

Manufacturers

Distributors

Retailers

e-Retail

By End- User

Food Service

Institutional

Household

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Paper Straws Market

Global paper straws market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares paper straws market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

