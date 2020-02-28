PACS and RIS Market to Reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn at CAGR of 7.4% in 2027

“The global PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027”.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as government collaborations with technology providers, prevalence of cancer in the countries.

Developments in Diagnostic Imaging Modalities Coupled with Rising Number of Diagnostic Tests Procedures

Medical imaging is a vital part in medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. During the year 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomographies (CT) exams.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the better availability of medical equipment, there has been rise in the number of global imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the globe resulting in increasing requirement of consumables for tests are likely expected to drive the growth of the global PACS and RIS market over the coming years.

New Product Launches & FDA Approvals

Frequent FDA approvals and product launches drive the market for PACS and RIS. Most of the major market players operating in the market are adopting measures such as product launches as well as approvals to provide a better solution as well as software in the PACS and RIS market. For instance, during February 2019, Philips introduced IntelliSpace Cardiovascular 4.1, a cardiovascular image and information management system. The platform offers efficient pediatric reporting capabilities. With the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, the launch of software can enable better treatment as well as diagnosis of these disorders.

Also, in June 2017, FDA approved IntelliSpace Portal 9.0 provided by Philips to be commercialized in the U.S. The system offers more than 70 applications in the field of radiology, such as oncology cardiology, and neurology. The platform provides clinicians a better overview of every patient, helping in quick diagnosis with the help of multimodality clinical applications developed for evaluation of patient data. The excellent benefits provided by these newly approved as well as launched products are expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.

Product Insights

The global PACS and RIS market by product was led by PACS segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the PACS and RIS market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management.

