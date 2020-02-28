Off-highway Tire Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand During the Period until 2025

The global Off-highway Tire market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Off-highway Tire market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Off-highway Tire market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Off-highway Tire market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Off-highway Tire market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Michelin

Bridgestone

ATG

Continental

Balkrishna Industries

Goodyear Tire and Rubber

Titan International

Yokohama Rubber

Cooper Tire and Rubber

Toyo Tire

Market Segment by Product Type

ATV Tire

Mud Tire

Snow Tire

Other

Market Segment by Application

Off-road Vehicles

Off-road Motorcycles

Mountain Bike

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Each market player encompassed in the Off-highway Tire market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Off-highway Tire market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Off-highway Tire market report?

A critical study of the Off-highway Tire market on the basis of segment 1, segment 2 and segment 3.

Learn the behavior pattern of every Off-highway Tire market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently.

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Off-highway Tire landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast.

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis).

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization.

The Off-highway Tire market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Off-highway Tire market share and why? What strategies are the Off-highway Tire market players forming to gain a competitive edge? Why region is expected to lead the global Off-highway Tire market? What factors are negatively affecting the Off-highway Tire market growth? What will be the value of the global Off-highway Tire market by the end of 2029?

