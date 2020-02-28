Next Generation Sequencing Market 2020 Growth Overview, Share Analysis and Regional Analysis till 2027

The Next Generation Sequencing Market report delivers exceptional insights on the major developments unfolding in the Healthcare industry. The Next Generation Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and End-User, and provides in-depth research of the existing and upcoming market conditions.

The next generation sequencing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The next generation sequencing market is estimated to reach US$ 26,501.25 Mn by 2025.

Next generation sequencing (NGS) is the technology which is used to align millions of small fragments of DNA simultaneously that are capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel. The arrival of rapid DNA sequencing methods has significantly enhanced biological and medical research and discovery.

The demand for next generation sequencing technology has been increasing widely due to the rise in genetic tests. The availability of next generation sequencing at low cost, technological advancements and high prevalence of cancer cases during the previous years. Also, the companies operating the next generation sequencing market have been investing substantial time and amount in research and development activities, through which better technologies can be introduced in the market.

Key Players:

Illumina, Inc. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Qiagen N.V. Beijing Genomics Institute Perkinelmer, Inc. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG Agilent Technologies Eurofins Scientific Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. Macrogen, Inc.

The Next Generation Sequencing Market is well established in North America region, especially in the U.S and Canada. Companies are engaging in expansion activities in order to strengthen their customer presence in the region of North America, For instance, Illumina, Inc. and Telegraph together launched a new company, Verogen, which would provide Illumina’s forensic sequencing technology to forensic customers in the US. Advancements in technologies and declining prices are considered to be the driving factors in the next generation sequencing market.

