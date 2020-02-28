Mycotoxin Testing Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2025

Mycotoxin Testing Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Mycotoxin Testing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Mycotoxin Testing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

This mycotoxin testing market is primarily driven by stringent food safety regulations across several countries. Humid atmospheric conditions, which leading to an increase in mycotoxins production in food & feed products is another prominent factor augmenting the demand for mycotoxin testing. Additionally, incremented International trade, consumer complaints, and growing health concern among consumers are some of the other factors expected to positively influence the market during the forecast period.

The mycotoxin testing market report observes that among all types of mycotoxins, the demand for fusarium toxin is maximum. The Fusarium genus have various species, which produce a large number of toxins such as trichothecenes, fumonisins, and zearalenone. As fusarium toxin are commonly present in cereals and by-products, factors such as contamination in grain due to changing climatic conditions and the increase in commodities trade have grown into significant drivers for the Fusarium testing market. Among all technologies used for mycotoxin testing, HPLC is most common as it is economical technology and is helpful to detect and quantify mycotoxins in food products.

Global Mycotoxin Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, North America and Europe serve the maximum demand for mycotoxin, owing to strict regulatory in the countries of the U.S., the U.K. Germany, and France. The U.K. is estimated for the best growth rate among the European countries during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific, which resides nearly half the world’s population, is expected to escalate the demand for mycotoxin testing over the course of next few years.

Companies mentioned in this research report

Some of the key vendors in global mycotoxin testing market are SGS S.A., Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Intertek Group plc, ALS Limited, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories Inc, Silliker Inc, Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Symbio Laboratories.

