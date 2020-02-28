Muscle Wasting Disorder Market Share Analysis, Application, Strategies of Key Players & Forecast to 2025

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Muscle Wasting Disorder industry.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Trends and Prospects

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), global geriatric population will rise to two billion by 2050. Since these vast population is more prone to muscle atrophy, the demand in global muscle wasting disorder is expected to swell considerably during the forecast period. Additionally, technological advancements in diagnostic test, which have become very efficient at detecting the cause, will further boost the market. However, lack of awareness among the end-users and lack of healthcare infrastructure in some of the developing nations of the world is restricting this market to expand to a vast population base.

Global Muscle Wasting Disorder Market: Geographical Outlook

High awareness pertaining to the prevalence of muscle atrophy and the availability of advanced diagnostics is the primary reason that make North America the most lucrative region in this market. Federal government in the U.S., which is the most prominent country-wide market in this region, are also taking initiatives to cure the patients and thereby favoring the uptake. Europe currently accounts for the second widest regional market, although vastly populated region of Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a higher growth rate due to the improving healthcare infrastructure. The region of rest of the world is expected to remain at fourth position, although demand is expected to slightly increase from some of the African countries.

Major muscle wasting disorder market players involved in manufacturing the treatment product of muscle atrophy and contributing the global market share includes Genzyme Corporation, Pfizer, Inc., Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Neurotune AG, California Stem Cell, Inc., Nexgenix Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

