Molybdenum Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023
The global Molybdenum market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Molybdenum market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Molybdenum market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Molybdenum market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Molybdenum market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Centerra Gold
China Molybdenum
Codelco
Freeport-McMoRan
Grupo Mexico
BHP Billiton Group
American CuMo Mining Corporation
…
Market Segment by Product Type
Steel
Chemicals
Foundries
Mo-metals
Nickel alloys
Market Segment by Application
Oil and gas
Automotive
Heavy machinery
Energy
Aerospace and defense
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
Each market player encompassed in the Molybdenum market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Molybdenum market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
