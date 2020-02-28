Medical Robots Projected to Witness a Single-Digit CAGR During 2019-2025

Medical Robots Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Medical Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Medical Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=1796&source=atm

Medical Robots Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Potential

Curexo Inc., a Korea-based manufacturer of medical devices and an importer of surgical robots, has recently acquired medical robots division of Hyundai Heavy Industries for a sum of 11.1 billion won (approximately $9.9 million). With this, Curexo intends to lead the regional medical robots market by expanding its product portfolio by including robots for the purpose of rehabilitation, patient care, and other healthcare operations. The leading shipbuilding company will become the second largest shareholder of Curexo with a significant stake of 6.7%. Previously, the shipbuilder has developed medical robots for a variety of tasks such as patient-handling, endovascular therapies robots, and orthopedic surgeries.

In an another encouraging market development that will spur the investment to the development of medical robots, Myomo Inc., a orthotics and prosthetics service company based in Massachusetts, has recently announced a crowdfunding campaign through an online brokerage which will enable it to sell shares in an initial public offering (IPO). The start-up, founded in 2004, actively markets braces and other similar medical devices for people suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. The issuance of IPO will allow a large number of individual investors—ordinary and institutional investors—participate in IPOs. As a result, the medical device manufacturer hopes to raise a whopping sum of $15 million before it begins trading on NYSE by the end of April, 2017.

Medical Robots Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for medical robots. Europe and Asia Pacific markets contribute significant shares in the global medical robots market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register an impressive CAGR along the forecast period. The spiraling demand for medical robots is driven by staggering rise in the number of regulatory approvals of robots to be used in various medical areas in Japan. In addition, the increasing prevalence of various cancer types in China, and growing popularity of robotic-assisted procedures in hospitals in India are expected to fuel the market. Furthermore, the increasing collaborations between various stakeholders in emerging nations of Asia has propelled the regional market.

Medical Robots Market: Competitive Analysis

The global medical robots market is highly competitive and fragmented with the presence of several small and medium- scale companies competing against each other and with a handful of large players. Among the intense rivalry, major players eyeing a significant share in this market include Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Stryker Corporation, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical Inc., Omnicell, Inc., Accuray Incorporated, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., and Kirby Lester LLC.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=1796&source=atm

Reasons to Purchase this Medical Robots Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=1796&source=atm

The Medical Robots Market report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Medical Robots Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size Growth Rate by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Medical Robots Market Size

2.1.1 Global Medical Robots Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Medical Robots Production 2014-2025

2.2 Medical Robots Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Medical Robots Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Medical Robots Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Medical Robots Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Medical Robots Market

2.4 Key Trends for Medical Robots Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Medical Robots Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Medical Robots Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Medical Robots Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Medical Robots Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Medical Robots Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.2.2 Medical Robots Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)

3.3 Medical Robots Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

More Information…….