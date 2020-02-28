Meat Extract Market 2020-2026 Industry Revenue, Trend, Segment analysis by Top Leaders: Carnad A/S Colin’s JBS NH FOODS LIMITED Proliant Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd

This Meat Extract market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Meat Extract report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

Global Meat Extract Market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of urbanizations, and significant changes in the lifestyles of the population giving rise to greater consumption of easily cooked meals.

Market Definition: Global Meat Extract Market

Meat extract is the different forms of meat protein available that is sourced from different meat varieties. It is extracted with the processing of different meat products such as beef, chicken, pork, lamb, fish and various other variants. It is extracted and commercialized in different forms for its application as ingredients in the food processing and manufacturing industry.

Top Key Players:

Carnad A/S

Colin’s

JBS

NH FOODS LIMITED

Proliant

Meioh Bussan Co., Ltd

Nikken Foods USA, Inc

Merck Group

Givaudan

LIS France SAS

Essentia Protein Solutions

Maverick Therapeutics

BHAGWATI CHEMICALS – India

Titan Biotech Ltd

Kanegrade Ltd.

Inthaco Co.,Ltd

International Dehydrated Foods, Inc

Global Meat Extract Market By Source (Organic, Conventional), Meat (Beef, Chicken, Pork, Lamb, Fish, Others), End-Use (Food & Beverage Industry, Lab Testing), (Form (Powder, Oil, Liquid, Granules, Capsules, Paste, Others), Application (Industrial, Commercial), Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C, Hypermarket/Supermarket, Grocery Stores, Retail Stores, Online, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat meals and food products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Growth in consumption for protein products in a variety of sources and ingredients acts as a market driver

Wide range of applications and uses from the food processing & manufacturing industry; this factor is expected to propel the market growth

Various innovations in product range with the availability of large-scale distribution channels is also expected to positively influence the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations regarding various certifications and production process of these products can restrict the market growth

Concerns regarding imposing of laws in various countries against the slaughter of animals can also hinder the market growth

Market Segmentations:

By Source

Organic

Conventional

By Meat

Beef

Chicken

Pork

Lamb

Fish

Others

By End-Use

Food & Beverage Industry

Food Processing

Dietary Supplements

Lab Testing

Microbiological Culture Media

By Form

Powder

Oil

Liquid

Granules

Capsules

Paste

Others

By Application

Industrial

Commercial

By Distribution Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Grocery Stores

Retail Stores

Online

Others

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K

Italy

Denmark

Sweden

Poland

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Qatar

Oman

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis:

Global meat extract market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of meat extract market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

