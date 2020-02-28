Liposuction Equipment Market Size, Trends, Demand, Outlook to 2027 – ERCHONIA, Mentor Worldwide, Solta Medical, Invasix Aesthetic, Alma Lasers, Bruker, Cutera, Cynosure, Genesis Biosystems, Sciton

Liposuction, also known as liposculpture suction, lipoplasty, or lipectomy refers to a type of cosmetic surgery that helps to suck out the fat from body. The fat is removed through a hollow instrument known as cannula and other few instruments referred as liposuction equipment. This procedure is majorly performed on the abdomen, buttocks, thighs, chin, upper and back arms and calves. The amount of fat that can be safely removed by liposuction is limited.

Rise in the adoption of sedentary lifestyle and increasing number of people undergoing cosmetic surgeries industry are expected to fuel the growth of the liposuction equipment market during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing popularity regarding technologically advanced instruments that helps in minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, improved health outcomes in medical devices are anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

The Global liposuction equipment market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is classified as, negative-pressure liposuction equipment, ultrasonic liposuction equipment, and power assisted liposuction equipment. On the basis of end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, dermatology clinics, and cosmetic centers.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liposuction equipment market based type and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liposuction equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

