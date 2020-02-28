Light-Emitting Diode Lighting Module Market Analyzed in a New Research Study
Detailed Study on the Global Light-Emitting Diode Lighting Module Market
Light-Emitting Diode Lighting Module Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Cree
GE Lighting
OSRAM
Philips
Acuity Brands
Advanced Lighting Technology
Bridgelux
Cooper Lighting
LG Innotek
Market Segment by Product Type
Ultraviolet LED
Polymer LED
Organic LED
Basic LED
High Brightness LED
Market Segment by Application
Retail
Architectural
Office
Hospitality
Industrial
Outdoor
Residential
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
