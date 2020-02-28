IoT Sensors Market Applications, History by Key Manufacturers and Trends Forecast to 2025

The report titled, “Global IoT Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global IoT Sensors market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global IoT Sensors market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global IoT Sensors market, which may bode well for the global IoT Sensors market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global IoT Sensors market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global IoT Sensors market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global IoT Sensors market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Trends and Opportunities

There are different types of IoT sensors available on the market, viz. inertial, image, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, humidity, temperature, and pressure, which exhibit their own rates of demand depending on their requirement. However, amongst these, gyroscopes could show higher growth rate in the coming years. This could be due to the swelling demand for equipment optimized with sensors used in satellite positioning, navigation, and other applications. The demand for gyroscopes could increase on the back of the rising adoption of automation in a number of industries and the massive requirement of remotely operated vehicle guidance.

Amongst network technologies, wireless is expected to gain a whole lot of traction in the global IoT sensors market. There is a strong requirement of more robust internet connection created with the swelling demand for wireless data from smart grids, connected cars, and mobile devices. The adoption of wireless network technology is projected to increase while riding on lower installation and maintenance costs and the rising adoption of cloud platforms.

Global IoT Sensors Market: Market Potential

Leading equipment breakdown and technology insurer, Hartford Steam Boiler (HSB) has announced its next-gen IoT sensors and software to connect facilities and equipment via IoT. The sensors use proprietary algorithms to improve performance and avoid loss and are delivered to commercial customers in a simple kit. The HSB Sensor Systems service provides all the software and hardware required to issue alerts when changes suggest trouble, analyze data, and monitor conditions 24/7. It acts as an early warning system for religious groups, schools, building owners, and other entities.

Low-power wide-area networks wireless technology, LoRaWAN is used in the new set of HSB sensors. It can communicate through building floors and walls and offers extended range to connect dispersed facilities and equipment. Instead of Wi-Fi systems, the technology makes use of cellular systems.

Global IoT Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

On the geographical front, the global IoT sensors market is foreseen to witness the rise of North America in the foreseeable future. In 2018, the region held a stronger share of the market. The growth of the regional market could stem from the increasing adoption of wireless sensors in consumer electronics, oil and gas, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and industrial sectors and industries.

North America could be overtaken by Asia Pacific by the end of the forecast tenure while growing at a higher CAGR. Factors such as enhanced IT infrastructure, improving disposable income, wide consumer base, and increasing internet penetration in residential as well as commercial spaces are envisaged to support the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Global IoT Sensors Market: Companies Mentioned

The global IoT sensors market marks the presence of top players such as STMicroelectronics, NXP Semiconductors, Broadcom, TE Connectivity, and Texas Instruments.

Global IoT Sensors Market: Sensor

Temperature Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Humidity Sensors

Flow Sensors

Accelerometers

Magnetometers

Gyroscopes

Inertial Sensors

Image Sensors

Touch Sensors

Proximity Sensors

Acoustic Sensors

Motion Sensors

Occupancy Sensors Image Processing Occupancy Sensors (IPOS) Intelligent Occupancy Sensors (IOS)

Co2 Sensors

Light Sensors and Radar Sensors

Global IoT Sensors Market: Network Technology

Wired KNX LonWorks Ethernet Modbus Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

Wireless Wi-Fi Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Smart Bluetooth Smart/Ant+ Bluetooth 5 Zigbee Z-Wave NFC RFID EnOcean Thread 6LoWPAN WirelessHART Process Field Bus (PROFIBUS) DECT ULE ANT+, ISA100, GPS, Sub-Gig, and Cellular



Global IoT Sensors Market: Vertical

Consumer Home Automation Consumer Devices Smart TVs Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Home Theater Projectors Next-Gen Gaming Consoles Set-Top Boxes Consumer Appliances Smart Washing Machines Smart Dryers Smart Refrigerators Smart Ovens Smart Cooktops Smart Cookers Smart Deep Freezers Smart Dishwashers Smart Coffee Makers Smart Kettles Smart City Traffic Management Water Management Waste Management Smart Parking Smart Lighting Wearable Electronics Consumer Application Healthcare Application Industrial Application

Commercial Retail Advertising and Marketing Digital Signage Energy Optimization Intelligent Payment Solution Real-time/Streaming Analytics Resource Management Safety and Security Smart Shelf and Smart Doors Smart Vending Machine Aerospace and Defense Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Predictive Maintenance Logistics and Supply Chain Entertainment Financial Institutes Corporate Offices

Industrial Energy Industrial Automation Transportation Modes of Transportation Roadways Railways Airways Maritime Types of Transportation Application Predictive Analysis Telematics In-Vehicle (In-V) Vehicle-To-Vehicle (V2V) Vehicle-To-Infrastructure (V2I) Infotainment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Healthcare Telemedicine Clinical Operations and Workflow Management Connected Imaging Inpatient Monitoring Medication Management Smart Agriculture Precision Farming Livestock Monitoring Fish Farming Smart Greenhouse



Global IoT Sensors Market: Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan South Korea India Australia Rest of APAC

Rest of the World Middle East and Africa South America



The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global IoT Sensors Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the IoT Sensors Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

