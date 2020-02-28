India Frozen Pizza Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2027

The India frozen pizza market is accounted to US$ 550.0 Thousands in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,842.2 Thousands by 2027.

Growing inclination toward fast food consumption is driving the Indian frozen pizza market. Increasing disposable income, growing population, rapid urbanization, and developments in freezing and cold chain technologies are further expected to drive the growth of India frozen pizza market in the upcoming years.India is one of the lucrative markets for frozen pizza companies as a vast retail network is growing at a rapid pace along with enhanced supply chain network. For instance, big retail and convenience stores have a separate section for frozen foods. This has led to significant improvements in the standards of food storage, therefore maintaining the shelf life of perishables and making them available to more consumers. Various players in the frozen food industry are aiming to tap the opportunity and have significantly entered the market with newer and customized frozen pizza products. This has further supported the growth of the India frozen pizza market.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006458/

The busy lifestyle of consumers is mainly driving the Indian food industry to develop new products to meet the growing consumer demands for convenience food products. The technological developments in cold chain storage and retail landscape are majorly contributing toward the frozen pizza market. These advanced retail sectors provide consumers with greater variety, convenient packing sizes, and quality of frozen food products. Several companies are highly investing in technologies to store frozen pizza for longer durations.

Based on toppings, the India frozen pizza market has been segmented into vegetables toppings and meat toppings. Under toppings segment, vegetables toppings are the leading segment in the India frozen pizza market. Frozen pizza with vegetable toppings is one of the most loved dishes by kids and adults in India. This fast food is usually made delicious with ingredients like onion, capsicum, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, spinach, olives, sauces, tomatoes, and cheeses, along with additional herbs and spices to add more tastes and flavors. The vegetable frozen pizza is widely available in various supermarkets and hypermarkets in India. The growth of India frozen pizza market with vegetable toppings is attributed to its vitamins, minerals, fiber, and the phytonutrient content as well as lesser fat content than other toppings.

By Crust Type

Thin Crust

Thick Crust

Others

By Toppings

Meat Toppings

Vegetable Toppings

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Online

Few of the recent developments in the India frozen pizza market are listed below:

2018: Amy’s Kitchen announced its plans to expand their retail reach into other top metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities of India

2018: Iceland Foods India Private Limited stopped the usage of plastic packaging for all of its food products.

Buy Now This Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006458/

Reason to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the India frozen pizza market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.