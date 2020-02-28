India Electric Two-Wheeler Market 2020 by Vehicle Type, by Battery type, by Voltage, By Technology, by Region; Size and Forecast 2025

Description

Air pollution concerns among the public is specifically forcing the automotive industry to decrease carbon footprint which supporting the necessity of the vehicle with alternative fuel. According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, The India Electric Two-Wheeler Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of over 40% from 2018 to 2025, end of the forecast period. New entrants and various unorganized players are expected to disrupt the market

Stringent emission norms expected to benefit the India electric scooters and motorcycles market

The electric two-wheeler market is mainly driven by strict emission norms and regulations, government incentives, and increasing environmental awareness. The emissions from conventional gasoline based vehicles cause environmental degradation. The government has started various measures for regulating carbon emissions, thereby indirectly driving the sales of electric scooters and motorcycles in the country. Moreover, the government also prolongs its support for these vehicles in the form of subsidies, thus, encouraging the adoption of these vehicles, as ‘good replacement’ of old conventional ones.

Indian Electric Two-Wheeler market is growing significantly on account of government support and several subsidies under its “FAME India” schemes, which support faster adoption of electric two-wheelers in the country. Market anticipation about the more favorable environment for the development of electric two-wheelers industry under “FAME-II” is also expected to aid the electric two-wheeler market in India in the coming years. The increasing number of electric two-wheeler manufacturers in India and their escalating focus on research & development to manufacturing technologically advanced and affordable electric two-wheelers is further expected to drive the Indian electric two-wheeler market over the forecast period.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Scope of the Report

The India Electric Two-Wheeler market is segmented on the basis of Vehicle type, Battery type, Technology, and Voltage capacity. On the basis of Vehicle type, the market is segmented into Scooter and Motorcycle. On the basis of battery type, the market is segmented into Lead Acid Battery and Lithium-ion Battery. Based on Voltage the market is segmented in 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V. Based on Technology, the market is further segmented into Battery Electric Vehicle and Plug-In Electric Vehicle.

India Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies, such as Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., Lohia Auto Industries, Electrotherm (India) Ltd., Avon Cycles Ltd., Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., NDS Eco Motors Private Limited, Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd, Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD, Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd., Tork Motors Private Limited, etc. are the key players in manufacturing Electric Two-Wheelers in India.

Market Segmentation: India Electric Two-Wheeler Market

By Vehicle Type

• Scooter

• Motorcycle

By Battery Type

• Lead-Acid Battery

• Lithium-ion Battery

By Voltage

• 36V

• 48V

• 60V

• 72V

By Technology

• Plug-In Electric Vehicle

• Battery Electric Vehicle

In addition, the report provides analysis of the India Electric Two-Wheeler market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North Region

• East Region

• West Region

• South Region

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Research Scope & Market segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. India Electric Two Wheeler Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Raw material analysis

4.3. Pricing Analysis

4.4. Industry impact and forces

4.4.1. Growth Drivers

4.4.2. Industry Challenges

4.5. Technological Landscape

4.6. Regulatory Framework

4.7. Company Market Share Analysis,2017

4.8. Growth Potential Analysis,2017

4.8.1. By Region

4.8.2. By Vehicle Types

4.8.3. By Technology

4.9. Strategic Outlook

4.10. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.10.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.10.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.10.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.10.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.10.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.11. PESTEL analysis

5. India Electric Two Wheeler Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.1.2. By Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Vehicle Type

5.2.1.1. Scooter

5.2.1.2. Motorcycle

5.2.2. By Battery Type

5.2.2.1. Lead Acid

5.2.2.2. Lithium-ion Battery

5.2.3. By Voltage

5.2.3.1. 36V

5.2.3.2. 48V

5.2.3.3. 60V

5.2.3.4. 72V

5.2.4. By Technology

5.2.4.1. Plug-in

5.2.4.2. Battery

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North Region

5.2.5.2. South Region

5.2.5.3. East Region

5.2.5.4. West Region

6. India Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1. Key vehicle type Trends

6.2. Scooter

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.3. Motor Cycle

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7. India Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Battery Type

7.1. Key Trends

7.2. Lead Acid Battery

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.3. Lithium-ion Battery

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8. India Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Voltage

8.1. Key Market Trends

8.2. 36V

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.3. 48V

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.4. 60V

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.5. 72V

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9. India Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Voltage

9.1. Key Market Trends

9.2. Plug-ion

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9.3. Battery

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

10. India Electric Two Wheeler Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional Trends

10.2. North Region

10.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Vehicle Type , 2014-2025

10.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by Battery Type, 2014-2025

10.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Voltage, 2014-2025

10.2.5. Market estimates & forecast by Technology, 2014-2025

10.3. South Region

10.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Vehicle Type , 2014-2025

10.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by Battery Type, 2014-2025

10.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by Voltage, 2014-2025

10.3.5. Market estimates & forecast by Technology, 2014-2025

10.4. East Region

10.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Vehicle Type , 2014-2025

10.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by Battery Type, 2014-2025

10.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by Voltage, 2014-2025

10.4.5. Market estimates & forecast by Technology, 2014-2025

10.5. West Region

10.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Vehicle Type , 2014-2025

10.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by Battery Type, 2014-2025

10.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by Voltage, 2014-2025

10.5.5. Market estimates & forecast by Technology, 2014-2025

11. Company Profile

11.1. Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Matrix

11.1.3. Key Product landscape

11.1.4. Key Personnel

11.1.5. Key Competitors

11.1.6. Contact Address

11.1.7. SWOT Analysis

11.1.8. Strategic Outlook

11.2. Electrotherm (India) Ltd.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Matrix

11.2.3. Key Product landscape

11.2.4. Key Personnel

11.2.5. Key Competitors

11.2.6. Contact Address

11.2.7. SWOT Analysis

11.2.8. Strategic Outlook

11.3. Ampere Vehicles Pvt Ltd.

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Matrix

11.3.3. Key Product landscape

11.3.4. Key Personnel

11.3.5. Key Competitors

11.3.6. Contact Address

11.3.7. SWOT Analysis

11.3.8. Strategic Outlook

11.4. Avon Cycles Ltd

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Matrix

11.4.3. Key Product landscape

11.4.4. Key Personnel

11.4.5. Key Competitors

11.4.6. Contact Address

11.4.7. SWOT Analysis

11.4.8. Strategic Outlook

11.5. LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Matrix

11.5.3. Key Product landscape

11.5.4. Key Personnel

11.5.5. Key Competitors

11.5.6. Contact Address

11.5.7. SWOT Analysis

11.5.8. Strategic Outlook

11.6. Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd.

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Matrix

11.6.3. Key Product landscape

11.6.4. Key Personnel

11.6.5. Key Competitors

11.6.6. Contact Address

11.6.7. SWOT Analysis

11.6.8. Strategic Outlook

11.7. Tunwal E-Bike India PVT. LTD

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Matrix

11.7.3. Key Product landscape

11.7.4. Key Personnel

11.7.5. Key Competitors

11.7.6. Contact Address

11.7.7. SWOT Analysis

11.7.8. Strategic Outlook

11.8. Tork Motors Private Limited

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Matrix

11.8.3. Key Product landscape

11.8.4. Key Personnel

11.8.5. Key Competitors

11.8.6. Contact Address

11.8.7. SWOT Analysis

11.8.8. Strategic Outlook

