Hydrolyzed Casein Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2026

Hydrolyzed Casein Market size was over USD 890 million in 2020 and industry expects consumption at over 300 kilo tons by 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Hydrolyzed Casein Market:

Milk Specialties, Ingredia SA, AMCO Proteins, A. Costantino & C.spa, Arla Foods Ingredients, FrieslandCampina, Armor Proteines, Tatua, Fonterra Co-operative Group….And Other

Increasing consumer consciousness towards nutritional products is likely to stimulate the market demand. The product is widely used in infant formula owing to its easy digestibility as compared to intact protein formulas owing to which they aid in supporting immunity growth in infants. Global infant nutrition market was valued at over USD 70 billion in 2018. The product consist of right balance of protein, carbohydrate, essential fatty acids and minerals which are provided to infants as they also supports healthy growth, thereby driving the industry growth.

Growing demand for sports nutrition products including powders and supplements as they aid in muscle growth and weight management is likely to drive milk protein hydrolysate industry growth. Global sports nutrition market was valued at over 11 billion in 2018 and is likely to exceed by USD 24 billion by 2026. Various fitness centres are indulged in marketing and endorsement of sports nutrition products to their respective consumers, which ensure fat loss and muscle gain, thereby accelerating market demand.

Increasing aging and geriatric population is the main factor for the growth of clinical nutritional products. Clinical nutrition market was valued at over USD 50 billion in 2018. Whey protein are used to treat illness and boost immunity in elderly people which may drive overall industry growth.

The Hydrolyzed Casein market can be divided based on product types and its sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions.

This report segments the global Hydrolyzed Casein Market on the basis of Types are:

Instant Miscellar Casein

Miscellar Casein

On The basis Of Application, the Global Blind Spot Detection (BSD) System And Adaptive Cruise Control Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Processing Industry

Others

Regions Are covered By Hydrolyzed Casein Market Report 2019 to 2025:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

