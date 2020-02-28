Healthcare CMO Market Expected to Reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 – Royal DSM, Catalent, Boehringer Ingelheim International, Recipharm, Fareva, Lonza, Piramal Enterprises, Dr. Reddy’s, Almac Group, FAMAR Health Care

Healthcare CMO market is expected to reach US$ 223,355.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 80,479.4 in 2018. The healthcare CMO market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

The market is driven by the factors such as, increasing inclination of pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers towards outsourcing, increasing patent cliffs and rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing production of drugs & medical devices. However, the challenge such as lack of skilled professionals for CMO likely to impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global healthcare CMO market, based on service was segmented into major segments such as pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services and medical device contract manufacturing services. The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing services segment is expected to dominate the market in 2027, owing to the advantages provided by the contract manufacturing organizations and he rising prevalence of chronic and acute disease across the world. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for the healthcare CMO market are Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association, International Trade Administration, Japan CMO Association, Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, Ministry of Health and Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation among others.

