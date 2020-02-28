Guarana Market Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Guarana Market

The recent study on the Guarana market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Guarana market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Guarana market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Guarana market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Guarana market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Guarana market.

Competitive Assessment

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Guarana market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Guarana market across different geographies such as:

End-use Industry

The adoption pattern of the Guarana across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

growing demand for natural ingredient based cosmetic products, and high growth rate in the energy drinks market are expected to fuel revenue growth of the global Guarana market. Also, the increase in disposable income and consumer preferences for healthful, nutrition-rich and convenient drinks are expected to fuel the demand for Guarana. In Brazil, expansion of the organised retail has led to the widespread supply of Guarana, through an extensive distribution network. These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future.

The growth of the Guarana market is also expected to increase significantly due to rising demand for natural and herbal cosmetic products such as Guarana in sensitizers, conditioners, shampoo etc. among global consumers. Various government agencies and institutions are promoting dietary supplements in order to control and prevent diseases such as obesity, blood pressure and high cholesterol is expected to drive demand for Guarana.

One of the major restraints is that price of Guarana is high, as most of the Guarana is produced in Brazil due to which producers have full control over its prices. Hence, high prices of Guarana is a major factor expected to hamper the growth of the Guarana market over the forecast period.

Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016

Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application in the Guarana market. Liquid product form in the global Guarana market is estimated to account for 60.4% value share by the end of 2016. This segment is estimated to account for 60.9% value share in 2026. The confectionery products application segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by the end of 2016 and is expected to expand at CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market due to growing awareness about health benefits of Guarana

Based on region, North America is expected to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness relating to the benefits of Guarana. Growing health and wellness trends coupled with the increase in consumption of energy drinks is expected to support revenue growth of the North America regional market over the forecast period. The Latin America Guarana market is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to growing production of Guarana in Brazil.

Key players contributing to the global Guarana market revenue share

Key players operating in the global Guarana market include Herboflora, Iris Trade Inc., Duas Rodas Industrial, The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltd, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Vitaspice, Ambev, and Prover Brasil.

Valuable Market Insights Included in the Report

Recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Revenue growth of the Guarana market over the assessment period

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the Guarana market

Regulatory framework across different regions impacting the Guarana market trajectory

Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the Guarana market

The report addresses the following queries related to the Guarana market

How have the production techniques evolved in recent years? How can the emerging players in the Guarana market establish their foothold in the current Guarana market landscape? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? What is the projected value of the Guarana market in 2019? How can the emerging players in the Guarana market solidify their position in the Guarana market?

