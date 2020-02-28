Green Cement Market to reach S$ 42.73 Bn by 2025 – LafargeHolcim,Heidelberg Cement AG,Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited,Cemex S.A.B DE C.V

The global green cement market accounted to US$ 15.55 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 42.73 Bn by 2025.

The most prominent region in the green cement market accounted for Asia Pacific, pertaining to huge availability of raw materials required for preparing green cement. Another factor boosting the green cement market in the region is the rise in population in Asia Pacific countries, which demands more residential areas. Also, the developing economies of APAC are experiencing a tremendous growth in their FDIs for infrastructure and construction sector. This factor is helping the green cement market to soar over the years.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited

2. CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V.

3. China National Building Material Co., Ltd.

4. China Resources Cement Holdings Limited

5. HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6. LafargeHolcim Ltd

7. TAIWAN CEMENT CORPORATION

8. Votorantim Cimentos

9. Ecocem

10. Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

For instance, the Indian government has introduced new FDI policy in 2017 under which several amendments have been done such as the RBI has announced 100% FDI under automatic route for the development of construction development sector. This limit was introduced in December 2014. Also, the Indian government relaxed FDI rules in the construction sector by reducing minimum capital requirement as well as built-up area.

