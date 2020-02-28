Gouty Arthritis Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026

The study on the Gouty Arthritis market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Gouty Arthritis market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Based on diagnosis, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented as follows:

Joint fluid analysis (arthrocentesis): This test is used to test traces of uric acid crystals.

Blood tests: The uric acid level (hyperuricemia) is tested for the diagnosis of gouty arthritis. Other blood tests include white blood cell count, renal function and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR).

Medical history and physical examination: Certain medical history such as long-term consumption of diuretics can trigger gouty arthritis. Hence, a total check up is done in order to diagnose gouty arthritis.

Based on treatments, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented as follows:

NSAIDs: NSAIDs are non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and are used to treat acute conditions of gouty arthritis. They help in reducing the inflammation and the severe pain caused due to joint swelling.

Colchicine: Patients who are unable to endure the effects of NSAIDs are treated with colchicines, which is an alternative treatment of gouty arthritis

Steroids: Glucosteriods are injected into the joint and are found to be as effective as NSAIDs

Based on geography, the gouty arthritis market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Out of these regions, North America holds a leading position in the gouty arthritis market followed by Europe. The prime factors which are driving the growth of the market in these regions are increasing awareness amongst the patient population, consumption of high-protein food and certain sedentary habits such as smoking tobacco and drinking. Furthermore, increasing disposable income of the population is also propelling the growth of gouty arthritis market. Asia Pacific is the most promising region for the growth of gouty arthritis market as it is one of the emerging economies. The factors which would accentuate the growth of the market in Asia Pacific are increasing prevalence of obesity and certain genetic disorders, and development of therapeutic treatment as well as testing tools for the treatment of gouty arthritis. Moreover, huge population base in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil would also fuel the growth of gouty arthritis market in the coming years.

Gouty Arthritis Market Key Players

Some of the top players operating in the development of gouty arthritis therapeutics market are AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Polaris Group, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Teijin Pharma Limited, Nippon Chemiphar Co., Ltd., JW Pharmaceutical Corporation, Addex Therapeutics, LG Life Sciences, Ltd. and others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

