GMO Seed Market Revenue Analysis by Regions, Types and Manufacturers Forecast to 2126

The global GMO Seed market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029.

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The GMO Seed market has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the GMO Seed market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science India Ltd

DOW Agrosciences LLC

Groupe Limagrain Holdings Corp

KWS SAAT SE

Land O Lakes Inc

Monsanto Co

Sakata Seed Corp

Syngenta AG

Takii Seeds

Dupont

Agreliant Genetics LLC

Bejo Zaden BV

Canterra Seeds Holdings Ltd

DLF Seeds and Science

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Crop Type

Corn

Soyabean

Cotton

Alfalfa

Sugar Beets

Zucchini

Papaya

Potato

Apple

By Trait

Herbicide Tolerance

Insect Tolerance

Segment by Application

Direct Sales

Modern Trade

E-retailers

Other

Each market player encompassed in the GMO Seed market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

