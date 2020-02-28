Global Traffic Management Systems Market 2020 Size, by Components, By Solution, by Application, by Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3641086

The Global Traffic Management Systems Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to various Government initiatives to improving traffic infrastructure and growing public concern for traffic safety. The demand for traffic management systems is not only used for managing the traffic congestion and reducing the fuel wastage, also to assist passengers in planning their journey in advance, to avail on-demand services during journey, and help them to find the shortest route in the traffic boost the Traffic Management Systems market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is the rapid pace of urbanization which led to the rising of traffic density levels and to control of these traffic problems. Furthermore, across the global various governments’ initiatives for effective management to reduce pollution coupled with their limited road networks connectivity & make smooth running traffic will accelerate the growth of Traffic Management Systems market. Additionally, across the global vast rise in vehicle ownership coupled with the rising awareness regarding the social and economic losses especially economic loses owing to traffic jams will contribute to Traffic Management Systems market growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising need for superior road safety measures couple with Improper measures towards traffic management is major drivers for the growth of global Traffic Management Systems market in the forecast period.

Software components type of Traffic Management Systems market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Component type, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services. Software dominates the global Traffic Management Systems owing to the demand for smart signaling, route guidance, smart surveillance, and traffic based traffic systems for improving public transportation and reducing cities polluted free. Hardware segment will boost by the demand for physical components & devices for public and private purposes.

Route Guiding is expected to the leading segment for providing Traffic Management Systems solutions during the forecast period

On the basis of solution type, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Smart Signaling, Route Guiding, and Traffic Analytics. Route Guiding is projected to leading segment owing to provide the best possible route that has less traffic congestion and disruptions and rendering automatic feedback controls from a real-time traffic situation. Smart Signaling will influence by its uses in reducing traffic congestion problems and provide efficient use of road space for smooth traffic activities.

Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the Traffic Management Systems during the forecast period

On the basis of application, the Global Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into Urban Traffic Management Systems, Adaptive Traffic Control Systems, Journey Time Management Systems, Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System and Incident Detection & Location Systems. Dynamic Traffic Management System dominates the global Traffic Management Systems due to its application to reducing the deployment and integration time and providing end-to-end traffic smart signaling, route guidance, traffic analytics, and smart surveillance solutions for the traffic management market. Adaptive Traffic Control Systems will grow by its usage in providing better image processing techniques than conventional inductive loop detectors& Infrared sensors.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global Traffic Management Systems market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the Traffic Management Systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Traffic Management Systems market over the forecast period owing to the early adoption Internet of things based traffic based systems by Governments couple with increment in vehicles owners. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to rising number of urban traffic management and smart city projects.

Global Traffic Management Systems Market Competitive Landscape

Companies , such as , EFKON AG, Siemens AG, Nuance Communications, Hitachi Ltd , Iteris, Inc., WS Atkins PLC, Thales Group, Telenav, Inc , Garmin International Inc., IBM, Cellint, Iteris, Kapsh, Swarco, Accenture, Siemens, Thales, Cubic, Systematics, Decell, Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Affiliated Computer Services, Inc., Alstom SA, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cubic Corporation, ESRI, GE Transportation, IBM, Indra, Ineo, Kapsch, LG CNS, Schneider Electric and TomTom NV are the key players in manufacturing & services providers of Traffic Management Systems.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Traffic Management Systems Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Traffic Management Systems production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-traffic-management-systems-market-size-by-components-by-solution-by-application-by-region-growth-potential-trends-analysis-competitive-market-size-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Frame work

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition and Scope

1.3. Market segmentation

2. Research methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. Global Traffic Management Systems Market Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.2. Industry impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Industry Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Company market share analysis,2018

4.5. Growth potential analysis,2018

4.6. Strategic Outlook

4.7. Porter’s analysis

4.8. PESTEL analysis

5. Global Traffic Management Systems Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Components

5.2.2. By Solution

5.2.3. By Application

5.2.4. By Region

6. Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Components Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Hardware,

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.4. Services

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7. Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Solution

7.1. Key market Trends

7.2. Smart Signaling

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.3. Route Guiding

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.4. Traffic Analytics

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8. Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Application

8.1. Key market Trends

8.2. Urban Traffic Management Systems,

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.3. Adaptive Traffic Control Systems

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.4. Journey Time Management Systems

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.5. Dynamic Traffic Management (DTM) System

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.6. Incident Detection & Location Systems

8.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9. Global Traffic Management Systems Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Market trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast by Component, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Solution, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, by, Application, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3. Asia

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast by Component, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Solution, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, by, Application, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast by Component, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Solution, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, by, Application, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by Component, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Solution, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, by, Application, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by Component, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by Solution, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.4. Market estimates & forecast, by, Application, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

10. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

10.1. EFKON AG

10.2. Siemens AG

10.3. Nuance Communications

10.4. Hitachi Ltd

10.5. Iteris, Inc.

10.6. WS Atkins PLC

10.7. Thales Group

10.8. Telenav, Inc

10.9. Garmin International Inc.

10.10. IBM

10.11. Cellint

10.12. Iteris

10.13. Kapsh

10.14. Swarco

10.15. Accenture

10.16. Siemens

10.17. Thales

10.18. Cubic

10.19. Systematics

10.20. Decell

10.21. Accenture PLC

10.22. Atkins Group

10.23. Affiliated Computer Services, Inc.

10.24. Alstom SA

10.25. Cisco Systems, Inc.

10.26. Cubic Corporation

10.27. ESRI, GE Transportation

10.28. IBM

10.29. TomTom NV

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3641086

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

