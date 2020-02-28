Global Sourcing Analytics Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Sourcing Analytics Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Sourcing Analytics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sourcing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

Sourcing Analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The sourcing analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.

In 2018, the global Sourcing Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP

Oracle

Tamr

Zycus

SAS Institute

Accenture

Genpact

Sievo

Dataction

Tungsten Corporation

Rosslyn Data Technologies

BirchStreet

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT & Telecom

Retail & E-Commerce

Energy And Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

