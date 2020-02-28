Global Sourcing Analytics Market Report by Company, Region, Application, Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025
The Global Sourcing Analytics Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Sourcing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
Sourcing Analytics is a software tool that offers quantitative methods to derive actionable insights and outcomes from datasets. The sourcing analytics provide comprehensive information about the historical data, and with the help of predictive analytical tools enables enterprises to forecast future trends. These quantitative data allows enterprises with data-driven decision-making to gain a competitive advantage in the market. Moreover, implementing analytics in the procurement process, allows enterprises to achieve better visibility and control over expenses.
In 2018, the global Sourcing Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
SAP
Oracle
Tamr
Zycus
SAS Institute
Accenture
Genpact
Sievo
Dataction
Tungsten Corporation
Rosslyn Data Technologies
BirchStreet
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
IT & Telecom
Retail & E-Commerce
Energy And Utilities
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Sourcing Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Sourcing Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
