Global Servo Motor Market 2020 by Application, by Type, By Region; Size and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3641057

Servo motors are the most sophisticated motion control devices with advanced design methods, high-force magnet materials, and precise dimensional tolerance. The Servo motor market is one of the most lucrative markets in the automotive sector. Increasing demand for high-performance motors, growing vehicle production worldwide and the positive outlook of manufacturing industries are the major factors responsible for the growth of global servo motors market . They are designed and intended to be used in motion control applications that involve exceptional performance, quick reversing, and high accuracy positioning. Additionally, they offer easy installation and involve no maintenance cost, thus driving their demand over the forecast period. The demand for industrial automation would continue to grow due to the increased requirements of high product quality, paired with expectations of equally high reliability in high volume production. Lightweight machines, reduced size, increase in speed and higher torque are providing huge market opportunities. Reduced prices have grabbed the attention of manufacturer’s on the subjects such as advanced design, production techniques and production time.

AC Motor segment holds the largest market share of the overall servo motor market during the forecast period

AC Motor segment dominates the global servo market and projected to lead over the forecast period 2019-2025. AC motors are comparatively lighter and smaller and are generally used in HVAC equipment, industrial and home appliances, and manufacturing facilities. AC motor type endures higher current, used in in-line manufacturing, robots, and other industrial applications where high precision and repetition are required. They are more cost-effective as they incur negligible or no maintenance cost. Rapid changes in terms of manufacturing technology, innovation, and technical advancement within the automotive industry are projected to fuel the market for servo motors globally.

Motor Vehicle segment is the leading application in the global servo motor market during the forecast period

The market size can be attributed to the growing vehicle production worldwide, increasing demand for electric vehicle and technological advancement. Servo motors enhance the efficiency of production and manufacturing facilities in the automotive industry. Owing to reduced size, high accuracy and speed, higher torque, and lightweight machines are driving the market across the automotive sector. Stringent emission regulations in numerous countries to curb the pollution level increased sales of electric vehicles. Moreover, motion control systems find wide application in the automotive industry for precision fuel injection, auto body painting, linear and rotary solution, speed control, and assembly application. However, declining prices and increasing demand for servo motors are projected to drive market growth globally.

Global Servo Motor Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as ABB Ltd., Allied Motion Technologies, Inc., Ametek, Inc., General Electric Company, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric, Emerson Electric Company, Siemens AG, WEG Industries, Hitachi Ltd., Oriental Motor, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Panasonic, Rexroth (Bosch), Delta, Toshiba Corp., Danfoss Group, Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp. are the key players in manufacturing servo motor globally.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global servo motor Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of servo motor and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-servo-motor-market-by-application-by-type-by-region-size-and-forecast-2015-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Servo Motor Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.2. Type

5.2.3. By Region

6. Servo Motor Market, By Application

6.1. Key Application Trends

6.2. Industrial Machinery

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Motor Vehicles

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.4. Household Appliances

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.5. Aerospace & Transportation

6.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.6. Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

6.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Servo Motor Market, By Type

7.1. Key Type Trends

7.2. AC Motor

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. DC Motor

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8. Servo Motor Market, By Region

8.1. Key Regional Trends

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Application , 2015-2025

8.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

8.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Application , 2015-2025

8.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

8.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.4. Asia Pacific

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Application , 2015-2025

8.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

8.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Application , 2015-2025

8.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

8.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

8.6. Middle east & Africa

8.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, By Application , 2015-2025

8.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, By Type, 2015-2025

8.6.4. Market estimates & forecast, By Country, 2015-2025

9. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

9.1 ABB

9.2 Allied Motion Technologies, Inc.

9.3 Ametek, Inc.

9.4 General Electric Company

9.5 Nidec Corporation

9.6 Rockwell Automation Inc.

9.7 Schneider Electric

9.8 Siemens AG

9.9 WEG

9.10 Hithachi Ltd.

9.11 Oriental Motor

9.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

9.13 Panasonic

9.14 Rexroth (Bosch)

9.15 Delta

9.16 Emerson Electric Co.

9.17 Toshiba Corp.

9.18 Danfoss Group

9.19 Fuji Electric Holdings Co. Ltd.

9.20 Yaskawa Electric Corp

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3641057

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

