Global Residential Security Market 2020 by Product, by Solution, by Home Type, Size and Forecast to 2025

The study reveals that the global Residential security market is estimated to reach $67,588.9 million by 2024. On account of significant advancement in technologies, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), adoption of cloud-based security technologies and rapid increase in demand for advanced security solutions, such as alert systems and wireless locks, the global home security market is gaining more traction.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of the research, security cameras held the largest market among all home security products. Further, the security camera segment is expected to continue its highest revenue contribution during the forecast period. Security cameras are one of the fundamental devices for home security, which are sought by everyone looking to immune their abode against security threats. Among various solutions, audio visual surveillance segment witnessed the highest growth in demand during 2014-2017. However, home integrated security segment is expected to lead the market with the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

The market to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for home security, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth among all regions, during the forecast period. The anticipated growth in the market can be attributed to increasing digitalization, advancement in new technologies, growth in the security equipment industry, and increasing adoption of connected technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) by home security providers in the region. Further, due to rapid technological advancements in automation of security in building infrastructure, in addition with various government initiatives such as the development of smart city projects, the region has higher propensity to adopt home security solutions at a rapid scale in near future.

Security camera: the largest home security product market

Security camera segment has been the largest contributor to the global home security market. Security cameras help in developing a safe and secure home environment through high-quality audio/visual vigilance. Factors such as motion detection, night vision, and wi-fi capabilities are further propelling the adoption of advanced security cameras for home security globally. Security cameras with motion detection can send user alerts and notifications, whenever motion or suspicious activity is observed by it. In addition, security cameras with night vision can allow recording images and videos in low light situations and such cameras have a huge impact in lowering down the instance of criminal offense taking place at night.

High competition among key players in the market

The research states that the global home security market is highly competitive, with players developing new home security applications and smart security solutions. Some of the key players in the home security ecosystem are Bosch Security Systems Inc, Honeywell Security Group, Alarm.Com, Allegion PLC, Nortek Security & Control LLC, United Technologies Corporation, Ingersoll Rand, Control4 Corporation, and Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd. Most of the major vendors in the Global Residential Security Marketare actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand.

Market Segmentation: Global Residential Security Market

By Product

• Security Cameras

• Smart Locks

o Electronic Door Locks

o Biometric Locks

o Keypad Locks

o Wireless Locks

• Sensors

• Security Alarms

• Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

By Solution

• Audio-Visual Surveillance

• Access Control & Management

• Home Integrated Security

• Alert System

• Intercom System

• Fire Protection

By Home Type

• Independent

• Apartments

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• LATAM

• MEA

Table of Contents

1. Research Overview

1.1. Objectives of the study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Coverage/ Scope

1.3.1. Segmentation by Product

1.3.2. Segmentation by Solution

1.3.3. Segmentation by Residential Type

1.3.4. Segmentation by Region

1.3.5. Analysis Period of the study

1.3.6. Data units

1.4. Key Participants/Stakeholder

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Research

2.2.1. Primary Research Participants

2.2.1.1. By Region

2.2.1.2. By Industry

2.3. Market Size Estimation

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. Introduction

4.1. Classification of Market

4.1.1. Overview by Product

4.1.1.1. Security cameras

4.1.1.2. Smart locks

4.1.1.3. Sensors

4.1.1.4. Security alarms

4.1.1.5. Fire sprinklers & extinguishers

4.1.2. Overview By Solution

4.1.2.1. Audio-visual surveillance

4.1.2.2. Access control & management

4.1.2.3. Home integrated security

4.1.2.4. Alert system

4.1.2.5. Intercom system

4.1.2.6. Fire protection

4.1.3. Overview By Residential Type

4.1.3.1. Independent

4.1.3.2. Apartment

4.2. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Trends

4.3.1.1. Emergence of wireless home security

4.3.1.2. Remote monitoring residential security systems

4.3.1.3. Home automation & residential security as a status trend

4.3.2. Drivers

4.3.2.1. Increasing penetration of IoT in home security

4.3.2.2. Amplified adoption of smart security in the residential sector

4.3.2.3. Entry of multiple system operators in the global market

4.3.2.4. Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3. Restraints

4.3.3.1. Threat to user privacy

4.3.3.2. High cost of residential security solutions

4.3.3.3. Lack of awareness and confusion over choosing the right solution

4.3.3.4. Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4. Opportunities

4.3.4.1. Predictive intelligence in residential security

4.3.4.2. Growth in DIY residential security solutions

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Position Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Intensity of Rivalry

5. Market Size and Forecast by Product

5.1. Global Residential Security Cameras Market

5.1.1. By Region

5.2. Global Residential Smart Locks Market

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Region

5.3. Global Residential Sensors Market

5.3.1. By Region

5.4. Global Residential Security Alarms Market

5.4.1. By Region

5.5. Global Residential Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers Market

5.5.1. By Region

6. Market Size and Forecast by Solution

6.1. Global Residential Audio-Visual Surveillance Market

6.1.1. By Region

6.2. Global Residential Access Control & Management Market

6.2.1. By Region

6.3. Global Residential Integrated Security Market

6.3.1. By Region

6.4. Global Residential Alert System Market

6.4.1. By Region

6.5. Global Residential Intercom System Market

6.5.1. By Region

6.6. Global Residential Fire Protection Market

6.6.1. By Region

7. Market Size and Forecast by Residential Type

7.1. Global Residential Security Market for Independent

7.1.1. By Region

7.2. Global Residential Security Market for Apartment

7.2.1. By Region

8. Market Size and Forecast by Geography

8.1. North America Residential Security Market

8.1.1. By Product

8.1.1.1. By type

8.1.2. By Solution

8.1.3. By Residential-Type

8.1.4. By Country

8.1.4.1. U.S.

8.1.4.2. Canada

8.2. Europe Residential Security Market

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.1.1. Residential Security Smart Locks Market, by Type

8.2.2. By Solution

8.2.3. By Residential Type

8.2.4. By Country

8.2.4.1. U.K.

8.2.4.2. Russia

8.2.4.3. Germany

8.2.4.4. France

8.2.4.5. Italy

8.2.4.6. Spain

8.3. Latin America Residential Security Market

8.3.1. By Product

8.3.1.1. Latin America residential security smart locks market, by type

8.3.2. By Solution

8.3.3. By Residential Type

8.3.4. By Country

8.3.4.1. Brazil

8.3.4.2. Argentina

8.3.4.3. Colombia

8.4. Asia-Pacific Residential Security Market

8.4.1. By Product

8.4.1.1. Residential Security Smart Locks Market, by Type

8.4.2. By Solution

8.4.3. By Residential Type

8.4.4. By Country

8.4.4.1. China

8.4.4.2. Japan

8.4.4.3. India

8.4.4.4. South Korea

8.4.4.5. Australia

8.5. MEA Residential Security Market

8.5.1. By Product

8.5.1.1. Residential Security Smart Locks Market, by Type

8.5.2. By Solution

8.5.3. By Residential Type

8.5.4. By Country

8.5.4.1. U.A.E.

8.5.4.2. South Africa

8.5.4.3. Israel

8.5.4.4. Saudi Arabia

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Activities of Key Players

9.2. Recent Strategic Developments of Key Players

9.2.1. Merger & Acquisition

9.2.2. Partnership

9.2.3. Product Launch

9.2.4. Other Developments

10. Company Profiles

10.1. Bosch Security Systems

10.1.1. Business Overview

10.1.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.1.3. Strategic Growth Plans

10.2. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2.1. Business Overview

10.2.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.2.3. Key Financial Summary

10.2.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.3. ALARM.COM HOLDINGS INC.

10.3.1. Business Overview

10.3.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.3.3. Key Financial Summary

10.3.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.4. NORTEK SECURITY & CONTROL, LLC

10.4.1. Business Overview

10.4.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.4.3. Strategic Growth Plans

10.5. ALLEGION PLC

10.5.1. Business Overview

10.5.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.5.3. Key Financial Summary

10.5.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.6. United Technologies Corporation

10.6.1. Business Overview

10.6.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.6.3. Key Financial Summary

10.6.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.7. INGERSOLL-RAND PLC

10.7.1. Business Overview

10.7.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.7.3. Key Financial Summary

10.7.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.8. CONTROL4 CORPORATION

10.8.1. Business Overview

10.8.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.8.3. Key Financial Summary

10.8.4. Strategic Growth Plans

10.9. GODREJ & BOYCE MFG. CO. LTD.

10.9.1. Business Overview

10.9.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.9.3. Key Financial Summar

10.10 THE ADT CORPORATION

10.10.1. Business Overview

10.10.2. Product and Service Offerings

10.10.3. Strategic Growth Plans

10.11. Frontpoint Security Solutions

10.11.1. Business Overview

10.11.2. Product and Service Offerings

11. Strategic Recommendations

12. Appendix

12.1. Abbreviations

