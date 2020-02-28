Global Managed Print Services Market 2020 By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By Channel, By Industry Vertical, By Region-Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

Managed print services is a business solution that creates transparent and tangible value minimizing the energy usage on print, budget and time spend on the environment. It offers oversight and provision for business document output along with external service providers. The services include deployment of software/app by the vendors, device maintenance/support, and other additional services including assessment, analytics, mobility and other services/solutions offered by the MPS providers.

Rise in increased security levels as well as reducing environmental impact are substantially driving the global managed print services market

Increased security level for printing document has been one of the instrumental factor driving the market. Data in any form has become very vital intellectual property (IP). Leakage of data such as business ideas, future strategies, or financial statements might adversely affect any company’s reputation in the market or cause heavy financial losses. Thus, security of data has been considered the highest priority in recent years. Advancements in technology and continuous innovation by vendors to provide high-level security to data while using MPS has recently attracted a high number of organizations to consider MPS for their printing needs.

According to a new report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the global managed print services market valued at US$30,895.8 million is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018-2026 reaching US$58,779.7 million over the forecasted period. According to the report, North America is the highest contributor in terms of revenue to the global managed print services market in the year 2017. However, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region at a CAGR of 10.4%

Reducing Environmental Impact through the Use of MPS:

Organizations are increasingly considering CSR activities to comply with government regulations in order to mitigate environmental effects through their activities. Thus, reduction in the environmental effects is considered one of the major factors to aid the fast growth of the MPS market. Also, reduction in cost and reduction in downtime are key drivers too.

Efficient Maintenance and Reduction in Downtime

Maintenance is important to ensure the smooth functioning of printers in the long run and also to reduce the downtime. Furthermore, the replacement of cartridges, ink toners, papers, etc. is a part of printer maintenance, using up additional time and increasing operational expenses.

Scope of the Report

The global managed print services market is segmented on the basis of deployment, channel, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud, on-premise, and hybrid. The cloud-based market has contributed the highest revenue in 2017 while Hybrid is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecasted period. On the enterprise basis, there are SMEs and large enterprises. Based on channels there are Printer/Copier Manufacturers and Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers.

On the industry vertical basis the market is segmented into BFSI, Telecom and IT, Government and public, healthcare, education, legal, construction, manufacturing and others. The legal industry is expected to grow the highest in terms of both revenue and CAGR in during the forecasted period.

Recent Development – Competitive Dynamics

Major industry players in the managed print services market are adopting different expansion & innovation strategies to remain sustain themselves in the fast growing competitive market. . The key players in the market are Fujitsu Ltd, Xerox Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., Canon, Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc., Kyocera Corporation, Ricoh Company Ltd, Toshiba Corporation, Epson, Sharp Corporation and others.

• in 2016, HP expanded its printing product portfolio with the introduction of PageWide web presses and Indigo digital presses. The expansion is aimed to drive business growth by providing high quality to print service providers without compromising on productivity

• In 2015 Canon U.S.A., Inc., collaborated with the Ontario, Canada-based Company PrintFleet LINK. This collaboration had enhanced in image CLASS Printonomics, an MPS program.

• Furthermore, in 2015, Fuji Xerox Co. Ltd. launched next-generation managed print services in the Asia-Pacific region which support document-related work processes with enhanced security in mobile and cloud environment

• For instance, Xerox emphasizes providing high-level authentication and encryption to ensure the protection of vital data. In February 2013, Xerox partnered with McAfee to enhance the security of its MPS.

Market Segmentation: Global Managed Print Services Market

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-Premise

• Hybrid

By Enterprise size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Channel

• Printer/Copier Manufacturers

• Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

By Industry Vertical Basis

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Government and Public

• Healthcare

• Education

• Legal

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the managed print services market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o South Korea

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East

• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Rest of Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Rest of Latin America

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope

1.2. Market Taxonomy

1.3. Assumptions and Acronyms Used

1.4. Global Market – Macro Economic Factors Overview

2. Executive Summary : Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Comparison of Managed Print Services and Basic Print Services

Managed Print Services Benefits

3.3. Features of Managed Print Services

3.4. Managed Print Solutions

3.5. Technology/Product Roadmap

3.6. Ecosystem Analysis

3.6.1. Printer/copier manufacturers

3.6.2. Systems Integrators

3.6.3. Independent Vendors

3.6.4. Application/ End-users

3.7. Competitive Scenario

3.8. Market Dynamics (Growth Influencers)

3.8.1.1. Drivers

3.8.1.2. Restraints

3.8.1.3. Opportunities

3.9. Key Trend Analysis

3.10. Pricing Analysis

3.11. Market Outlook

4. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Deployment

4.1. Overview

4.2. Comparison of Cloud and On-premise deployment

4.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

4.3.1. Cloud

4.3.2. On-Premise

4.3.3. Hybrid

5. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Enterprise Size

5.1. Overview

5.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

5.2.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

5.2.2. Large Enterprises

6. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Channel

6.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

6.1.1. Printer/Copier

6.1.2. Manufacturers

6.1.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

7. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, By Industry Vertical

7.1. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

7.1.1. Banking, Financial

7.1.2. Services and Insurance

7.1.3. Telecom & IT

7.1.4. Government & Public Sector

7.1.5. Healthcare

7.1.6. Education

7.1.7. Legal

7.1.8. Construction

7.1.9. Manufacturing

7.1.10. Others

8. Global Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, by Region, 2016 – 2026

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Middle East and Africa

8.2.5. South America

9. North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. North America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

9.2. Case Study for Managed Print Services Market In North America

9.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

9.3.1. Cloud

9.3.2. On-Premise

9.3.3. Hybrid

9.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

9.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

9.4.2. Large Enterprises

9.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

9.5.1. Printer/Copier

9.5.2. Manufacturers

9.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

9.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

9.6.1. Banking, Financial

9.6.2. Services and Insurance

9.6.3. Telecom & IT

9.6.4. Government & Public Sector

9.6.5. Healthcare

9.6.6. Education

9.6.7. Legal

9.6.8. Construction

9.6.9. Manufacturing

9.6.10. Others

9.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026

9.7.1. The U.S.

9.7.2. Canada

9.7.3. Rest of North America

10. Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Europe Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

10.2. Germany Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

10.3. SMEs and large enterprises: number of enterprises, employment, and value added in 2016 in Europe

10.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

10.4.1. Cloud

10.4.2. On-Premise

10.4.3. Hybrid

10.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

10.5.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

10.5.2. Large Enterprises

10.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

10.6.1. Printer/Copier

10.6.2. Manufacturers

10.6.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

10.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

10.7.1. Banking, Financial

10.7.2. Services and Insurance

10.7.3. Telecom & IT

10.7.4. Government & Public Sector

10.7.5. Healthcare

10.7.6. Education

10.7.7. Legal

10.7.8. Construction

10.7.9. Manufacturing

10.7.10. Others

10.8. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026

10.8.1. Germany

10.8.2. UK

10.8.3. France

10.8.4. Italy

10.8.5. Russia

10.8.6. Spain

10.8.7. Netherlands

10.8.8. Switzerland

10.8.9. Sweden

10.8.10. Poland

10.8.11. Belgium

10.8.12. Austria

10.8.13. Rest of Europe

11. Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Asia Pacific Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

11.2. Indian Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

11.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

11.3.1. Cloud

11.3.2. On-Premise

11.3.3. Hybrid

11.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

11.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

11.4.2. Large Enterprises

11.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

11.5.1. Printer/Copier

11.5.2. Manufacturers

11.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

11.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

11.6.1. Banking, Financial

11.6.2. Services and Insurance

11.6.3. Telecom & IT

11.6.4. Government & Public Sector

11.6.5. Healthcare

11.6.6. Education

11.6.7. Legal

11.6.8. Construction

11.6.9. Manufacturing

11.6.10. Others

11.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026

11.7.1. China

11.7.2. India

11.7.3. Japan

11.7.4. Australia

11.7.5. New Zealand

11.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

12. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Middle East & Africa Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

12.2. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

12.2.1. Cloud

12.2.2. On-Premise

12.2.3. Hybrid

12.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

12.3.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

12.3.2. Large Enterprises

12.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

12.4.1. Printer/Copier

12.4.2. Manufacturers

12.4.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

12.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

12.5.1. Banking, Financial

12.5.2. Services and Insurance

12.5.3. Telecom & IT

12.5.4. Government & Public Sector

12.5.5. Healthcare

12.5.6. Education

12.5.7. Legal

12.5.8. Construction

12.5.9. Manufacturing

12.5.10. Others

12.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026

12.6.1. Nigeria

12.6.2. South Africa

12.6.3. Egypt

12.6.4. Saudi Arabia

12.6.5. Iran

12.6.6. UAE

12.6.7. Israel

12.6.8. Rest of MEA

13. South America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. South America Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

13.2. Brazilian Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Revenue Analysis (in US$ Mn)

13.3. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Deployment, 2016 – 2026

13.3.1. Cloud

13.3.2. On-Premise

13.3.3. Hybrid

13.4. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Enterprise Size, 2016 – 2026

13.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprises (SME’s)

13.4.2. Large Enterprises

13.5. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Channel, 2016 – 2026

13.5.1. Printer/Copier

13.5.2. Manufacturers

13.5.3. Channel Partner/Core MPS Providers

13.6. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Industry Vertical, 2016 – 2026

13.6.1. Banking, Financial

13.6.2. Services and Insurance

13.6.3. Telecom & IT

13.6.4. Government & Public Sector

13.6.5. Healthcare

13.6.6. Education

13.6.7. Legal

13.6.8. Construction

13.6.9. Manufacturing

13.6.10. Others

13.7. Managed Print Services (MPS) Market Size (US$ Mn ) Forecast, By Country, 2016 – 2026

13.7.1. Brazil

13.7.2. Argentina

13.7.3. Chile

13.7.4. Rest of South America

14. Competition Analysis

14.1. Market share analysis by key players

14.2. Company Profiles (Details – Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)

14.2.1. Seiko Epson Corporation

14.2.2. Xerox Corporation

14.2.3. Sharp Corporation

14.2.4. Print Audit, Inc.

14.2.5. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development L.P.

14.2.6. Kyocera Corporation

14.2.7. Konica Minolta, Inc.

14.2.8. Lexmark International, Inc.

14.2.9. ARC

14.2.10. Ricoh Company Ltd.

14.2.11. Canon, Inc.

14.2.12. Honeywell Corporation

14.2.13. Seiko Epson Corporation

14.2.14. Fujitsu Ltd.

14.2.15. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

15. Research Methodology

