Global IoT in Automotive Market 2020 by Offering, by Connectivity Form Factors, by Communication Type, by Application, By Region; Size and Forecast 2025

Growing consumer demand for better software and connectivity features embedded into their infotainment systems will drive the Global IoT in the Automotive market.

Consumers are looking for a better infotainment system in the car, demanding smart apps to enjoy in-car navigation, telematics, and entertainment. IoT helps customers to solve the problems regarding poor fleet management by offering better analytics and control such as fuel consumption, monitoring idling, travel conditions and travel time which is gaining consumer’s interest. Increasing concern towards the safety and security of the passengers and growth in the automobile industry will further promote IoT growth. Further, collaboration and partnership among several industry players in the market and development of 5G technology hold huge opportunity for the growth of the global IoT Automotive market.

According to a new market report published by BlueWeave Consulting, the Global IoT in the Automotive market will expand at a CAGR over 28% from 2018 to 2025. According to the report, North America holds the major market in terms of revenue to the Global IoT in Automotive market in 2017.

Global IoT in Automotive Market: Scope of the Report

The Global IoT in Automotive market is segmented on the basis of offering, connecting form factor, communication type, and application industry. On the basis of the offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and Service. Based on the application, the market is segmented into navigation, telematics, and infotainment. The market is further segmented as communication type In-Vehicle, Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to- Infrastructure. By connecting the form factor market is segmented based on embedded, tethered and integrated. On the basis of region, the market is segmented into five parts namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Global IoT in Automotive Market: Competitive Dynamics

Companies such as Texas Instruments Inc., Audi AG, FORD MOTOR COMPANY, APPLE INC., CISCO SYSTEMS INC, etc are the key players in manufacturing IoT in Automotive systems. The companies are highly investing in the deployment of new technology which is intensifying the rivalry among manufacturers.

Market Segmentation: Global IoT in Automotive Market

By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

By Connecting Form Factor

• Embedded

• Tethered

• Integrated

By Communication Type

• In-Vehicle

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle

• Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

By Application

• Navigation

• Telematics

• Infotainment

In addition, the report provides analysis of the global IoT in Automotive market with respect to the following geographic segments:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Others

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Sweden

o Belgium

o Spain

o France

o Others

• Latin America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Others

• Middle East & Africa

o U.A.E

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Others

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Market Definition and Product Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.1.1. Vendor matrix

4.2. Industry impact and forces

4.2.1. Growth drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Regulatory framework

4.5. Company market share analysis,2017

4.6. Growth potential analysis,2017

4.7. Strategic Outlook

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL analysis

5. Global IoT in Automotive Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Offering

5.2.1.1. Hardware

5.2.1.2. Software

5.2.1.3. Service

5.2.2. By Connecting Form Factor

5.2.2.1. Embedded

5.2.2.2. Tethered

5.2.2.3. Integrated

5.2.3. By Communication Type

5.2.3.1. In-Vehicle

5.2.3.2. Vehicle-to-Vehicle

5.2.3.3. Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.4.1. Navigation

5.2.4.2. Telematics

5.2.4.3. Infotainment

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.5.1. North America (U.S., Canada and Rest of North America)

5.2.5.2. Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Sweden, Belgium, Spain and RoE)

5.2.5.3. Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea and RoAPAC)

5.2.5.4. Latin America (Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and RoLATAM)

5.2.5.5. Middle East & Africa (U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, South Africa and RoMEA)

6. IoT in Automotive Market, By Offering

6.1. Key Offering Trends

6.2. Hardware

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.3. Software

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

6.4. Service

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7. IoT in Automotives Market, By Connectivity Form Factor

7.1. Key Connectivity Form Factor Trends

7.2. Embedded

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.3. Tethered

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

7.4. Integrated

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8. IoT in Automotives Market, By Communication Type

8.1. Key Communication Type Trends

8.2. In-Vehicle

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.3. Vehicle-to-Vehicle

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

8.4. Vehicle-to- Infrastructure

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9. IoT in Automotives Market, By Application

9.1. Key Distribution Channel Trends

9.2. Navigation

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9.3. Telematics

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

9.4. Infotainment

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2014-2025

10. IoT in Automotives Market, By Region

10.1. Key Regional Trends

10.2. North America

10.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.2.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.2.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.2.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.2.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025

10.2.7. U.S.

10.2.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.2.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.2.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.2.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.2.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.2.8. Canada

10.2.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.2.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.2.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.2.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.2.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.2.9. Others

10.2.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.2.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.2.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.2.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.2.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025

10.3.7. UK

10.3.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.8. France

10.3.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.9. Germany

10.3.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.10. Netherlands

10.3.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.11. Russia

10.3.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.3.12. Others

10.3.12.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.3.12.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.3.12.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.3.12.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.3.12.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4. Asia Pacific

10.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering, 2014-2025

10.4.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025

10.4.7. China

10.4.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.4.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4.8. India

10.4.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.4.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4.9. Japan

10.4.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.4.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4.10. South Korea

10.4.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.4.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.4.11. Others

10.4.11.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.4.11.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.4.11.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.4.11.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.4.11.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.5. LATAM

10.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.5.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.5.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.5.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.5.6. Argentina

10.5.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.5.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.5.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.5.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.5.7. Brazil

10.5.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.5.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.5.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.5.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.5.8. Mexico

10.5.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.5.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.5.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.5.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.5.9. Others

10.5.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.5.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.5.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.5.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.5.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.6.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.6.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.6.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.6.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.6.6. Market estimates & forecast, by country, 2014-2025

10.6.7. U.A.E.

10.6.7.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.6.7.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.6.7.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.6.7.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.6.7.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.6.8. Saudi Arabia

10.6.8.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.6.8.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.6.8.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.6.8.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.6.8.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.6.9. South Africa

10.6.9.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.6.9.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.6.9.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.6.9.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.6.9.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

10.6.10. Others

10.6.10.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2014-2025

10.6.10.2. Market estimates & forecast, by Offering , 2014-2025

10.6.10.3. Market estimates & forecast by Connectivity Form Factor, 2014-2025

10.6.10.4. Market estimates & forecast by Communication Type, 2014-2025

10.6.10.5. Market estimates & forecast by Application, 2014-2025

11. Company Profile

11.1. Texas Instruments Inc.

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Matrix

11.1.3. Key Product landscape

11.1.4. Key Personnel

11.1.5. Key Competitors

11.1.6. Contact Address

11.1.7. SWOT Analysis

11.1.8. Strategic Outlook

11.2. Intel Corporation.

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Matrix

11.2.3. Key Product landscape

11.2.4. Key Personnel

11.2.5. Key Competitors

11.2.6. Contact Address

11.2.7. SWOT Analysis

11.2.8. Strategic Outlook

11.3. GENERAL MOTORS

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Matrix

11.3.3. Key Product landscape

11.3.4. Key Personnel

11.3.5. Key Competitors

11.3.6. Contact Address

11.3.7. SWOT Analysis

11.3.8. Strategic Outlook

11.4. FORD MOTOR COMPANY

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Matrix

11.4.3. Key Product landscape

11.4.4. Key Personnel

11.4.5. Key Competitors

11.4.6. Contact Address

11.4.7. SWOT Analysis

11.4.8. Strategic Outlook

11.5. APPLE INC.

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Matrix

11.5.3. Key Product landscape

11.5.4. Key Personnel

11.5.5. Key Competitors

11.5.6. Contact Address

11.5.7. SWOT Analysis

11.5.8. Strategic Outlook

11.6. CISCO SYSTEMS INC.,

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Matrix

11.6.3. Key Product landscape

11.6.4. Key Personnel

11.6.5. Key Competitors

11.6.6. Contact Address

11.6.7. SWOT Analysis

11.6.8. Strategic Outlook

11.7. IBM CORPORATION

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Matrix

11.7.3. Key Product landscape

11.7.4. Key Personnel

11.7.5. Key Competitors

11.7.6. Contact Address

11.7.7. SWOT Analysis

11.7.8. Strategic Outlook

11.8. GOOGLE INC.,

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Matrix

11.8.3. Key Product landscape

11.8.4. Key Personnel

11.8.5. Key Competitors

11.8.6. Contact Address

11.8.7. SWOT Analysis

11.8.8. Strategic Outlook

11.9. MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Matrix

11.9.3. Key Product landscape

11.9.4. Key Personnel

11.9.5. Key Competitors

11.9.6. Contact Address

11.9.7. SWOT Analysis

11.9.8. Strategic Outlook

11.10. VODAFONE GROUP

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Matrix

11.10.3. Key Product landscape

11.10.4. Key Personnel

11.10.5. Key Competitors

11.10.6. Contact Address

11.10.7. SWOT Analysis

11.10.8. Strategic Outlook

11.11. Robert Bosch GmbH

11.11.1. Company Overview

11.11.2. Financial Matrix

11.11.3. Key Product landscape

11.11.4. Key Personnel

11.11.5. Key Competitors

11.11.6. Contact Address

11.11.7. SWOT Analysis

11.11.8. Strategic Outlook

11.12. Audi AG

11.12.1. Company Overview

11.12.2. Financial Matrix

11.12.3. Key Product landscape

11.12.4. Key Personnel

11.12.5. Key Competitors

11.12.6. Contact Address

11.12.7. SWOT Analysis

11.12.8. Strategic Outlook

