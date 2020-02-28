Global Forklift Truck Market 2020 By Engine Power, By End User, By Class, By Region; Size and Forecast 2025

Description

Forklift is a power industrial truck used for handling different materials utilized to transfer goods over a short distance. The forklift market is projected to witness notable growth in future owing to high efficiency, eco-friendly nature, and low operation cost. Expansion of logistics industry and economic growth driven by emerging economies have led to increase in logistics volume and therefore, strengthening the growth of forklift market. Moreover, rising e-commerce businesses have necessitated the larger logistic sites and more proficient logistic operations. Manufacturers of materials handling equipment are focusing towards the advancement of equipment with high performance owing to the growing need for fuel efficiency and green technology based vehicles. Moreover, other factors such as growing population, increasing demand for supply chain of different products across the globe and rising globalization are anticipated to further propel demand for forklifts globally, over the coming years.

According to report by BlueWeave Consulting, “Global Forklift Truck Market, by Engine Power, by End-Use, by Class, by Region, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share and Forecast, 2015-2025” The global forklift truck market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2025.

Retail segment is projected to be the Leading segment in the Global forklift truck market during the forecast period.

The Retail segment dominates the overall forklift truck market and anticipated to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to growth in e-commerce business, expansion of warehouse space globally and rising manufacturing industries. With the technological advancement and economic level, the forklift truck is likely to grow over the forecast period. Forklift trucks provide higher flexibility and operational speed for repeated material handling tasks which makes it suitable for numerous construction activities. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to carbon emissions in numerous countries and rise in adoption of electric forklift truck are expected to fuel the forklift truck market growth in the future.

Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of the global forklift truck market during the forecast period.

China exhibits the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to the various factors like favorable economic environment and a need for technological advancement in in-house logistics in the country. Asia-Pacific and Europe are the major demand generating regions in the global forklift market. Owing to surging demand for new commercial hubs, airports, seaports, and road construction in the regions, government scheme such as Make in India. Factors such as favorable economic environment and technological advancements will fuel the demand for forklift truck globally. Moreover, increasing penetration of e-commerce companies in countries like India & China is further bolstering the growth of the forklift market in the region.

Global Forklift Truck Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich AG, Mitsubishi Logisnext Company Ltd., Crown Equipment Corp., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd., Hangcha Group Co. Ltd., Doosan Industrial Vehicle, and Clark Material Handling International, Inc. are the key players of forklift truck market globally.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global forklift truck Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of forklift truck and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research overview

1.2. Product Overview

1.3. Market Segmentation

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Vendor Matrix

4.2. Pricing Analysis

4.3. Industry Impact and Forces

4.3.1. Growth Drivers

4.3.2. Challenges

4.4. Technological Landscape

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Company market share analysis,2018

4.7. Growth Potential analysis,2018

4.8. Porter’s Five forces analysis

4.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5. Intensity of Rivalry

4.9. PESTEL Analysis

4.10. Strategic Outlook

5. Forklift Truck Market Overview

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Engine Power

5.2.2. By End-User

5.2.3. By Class

5.2.4. By Region

6. Forklift Truck Market, By Engine Power

6.1. Key Engine Power Trends

6.2. IC Engine Power

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

6.3. Electric Power

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7. Forklift Truck Market, By End-User

7.1. Key End-User Trends

7.2. Transportation and Logistics

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.3. Retail Industry

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.4. General Manufacturing

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.5. Construction

7.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

7.6. Food & Beverages Industry

7.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8. Forklift Truck Market, By Class

8.1. Key Class Trends

8.2. Class I

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.3. Class II

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.4. Class III

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.5. Class IV

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

8.6. Class V

8.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025

9. Company Profile

9.1 Toyota Industries Corporation

9.2 Kion Group AG

9.3 Jungheinrich AG

9.4 Mitsubishi Logisnext Company Ltd.

9.5 Hangcha Group Co. Ltd.

9.6 Crown Equipment Corp.

9.7 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

9.8 Clark Material Handling International, Inc.

9.9 Anhui Forklift Truck Group Co. Ltd.

9.10 Doosan Industrial Vehicles

