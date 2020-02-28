Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market-Trends and Forecasts up to 2022

Description

Elastomeric foam insulation products are those which have insulation properties. These are light weight and thus reduce the overall weight of the structure. Furthermore, increasing industrialization, increasing miniaturization, and improving technologies are giving rise to an increased demand for the insulation materials, thus creating opportunities for elastomeric foam insulation which quickly made their stance in the market as soon as they were introduced. The properties of insulation and light weight within affordable price ranges have attracted the customers. New high-performance materials have been developed in the past decades and have proved to be useful in major application areas of the industrial and automotive sectors. But due to economical pricing and superior properties, elastomeric foam insulation materials have created their own niche.

The automotive sector and the construction industry are the major contributors to the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market owing to the high demand from developing countries and the increased foreign investment by the companies in these geographies. Regulations to limit the noise is further growing the demand of these products in the industrial and healthcare sectors. Healthcare is also one of the key growing end-users of the elastomeric foam insulation products.





Asia Pacific is a key consumer of the elastomeric foam insulation products and is expected to grow with a high growth rate during the forecast period with significant demand coming from developing countries such as China and India. China contributed a major portion of the revenue in the year 2016. The economic stability in Europe and North America is expected to boost its healthcare and automotive industry, thereby increasing market opportunities for the elastomeric foam insulation market. Supportive government regulations for the implementation of building codes and the increase in disposable income are driving the market.





The study of the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market includes the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short- and long-term. The study entails a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.





The production market is very competitive in the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market with the presence of many big multinational companies competing among each other. All the companies are making huge investments on R&D to innovate and to attain more customers, thus, increasing their market share. Some of the prominent companies operating in the Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market include BASF SE, PolyOne Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, SABIC, Armacell, and K-Flex.





Report Scope:

Application

Acoustic Insulation

Hybrid

Thermal Insulation





End-users

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Others





Regions

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World





Industry outlook: Market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Table of Contents

1 Report Outline

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Report Scope

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Data Collation & In-House Estimation

1.4.2 Market Triangulation

1.4.3 Forecasting

1.5 Study Declarations

1.6 Report Assumptions

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Developed Countries Expected to See Shrinking Share in Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market

2.2 Thermal Insulation Leads the Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market

3 Market Positioning

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM): Insulation Material

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.2 Major Trends

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3 Related Markets

4 Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 PESTLE Analysis

4.4 Porter 5 (Five) Forces

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 Market Characteristics

5.1 Market Segmentation

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing construction and manufacturing industry

5.2.1.2 Growing purchasing power and greater economic growth in Asia Pacific

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Low penetration in underdeveloped countries

5.2.2.2 Availability of cheaper alternatives affect the market growth in emerging economies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Large untapped market in developing & underdeveloped countries

5.2.3.2 Development of eco-friendly products

5.3 DRO – Impact Analysis

6 Application: Market Size and Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Acoustic Insulation

6.3 Hybrid Insulation

6.4 Thermal Insulation

6.5 Vendors Profile

6.5.1 BASF SE

6.5.1.1 Overview

6.5.1.2 Business units

6.5.1.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.1.4 Product profile

6.5.1.5 Recent developments

6.5.1.6 Business focus

6.5.1.7 SWOT analysis

6.5.1.8 Business strategies

6.5.2 Dow Chemical Company

6.5.2.1 Overview

6.5.2.2 Business units

6.5.2.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.2.4 Product profile

6.5.2.5 Recent developments

6.5.2.6 Business focus

6.5.2.7 SWOT analysis

6.5.2.8 Business strategies

6.5.3 Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 Business units

6.5.3.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.3.4 Product profile

6.5.3.5 Business focus

6.5.3.6 SWOT analysis

6.5.3.7 Business strategies

6.5.4 PolyOne Corporation

6.5.4.1 Overview

6.5.4.2 Business units

6.5.4.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.4.4 Product profile

6.5.4.5 Recent developments

6.5.4.6 Business focus

6.5.4.7 SWOT analysis

6.5.4.8 Business strategies

6.5.5 Armacell International S.A.

6.5.5.1 Overview

6.5.5.2 Business units

6.5.5.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.5.4 Recent developments

6.5.5.5 Business focus

6.5.5.6 SWOT analysis

6.5.5.7 Business strategies

6.5.6 L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX

6.5.6.1 Overview

6.5.6.2 Business units

6.5.6.3 Geographic revenue

6.5.6.4 Product profile

6.5.6.5 Recent developments

6.5.6.6 Business focus

6.5.6.7 SWOT analysis

6.5.6.8 Business strategies

7 End-users: Market Size and Analysis

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automotive

7.3 Construction

7.4 Electrical & Electronics

7.5 Healthcare

7.6 Industrial

7.7 Customers Profile

7.7.1 3M Company

7.7.1.1 Overview

7.7.1.2 Business units

7.7.1.3 Geographic revenue

7.7.1.4 Recent developments

7.7.1.5 Business focus

7.7.1.6 SWOT analysis

7.7.1.7 Business strategies

7.7.2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.

7.7.2.1 Overview

7.7.2.2 Business units

7.7.2.3 Geographic revenue

7.7.2.4 Product profile

7.7.2.5 Recent developments

7.7.2.6 Business focus

7.7.2.7 SWOT analysis

7.7.2.8 Business strategies

7.7.3 General Electric Company

7.7.3.1 Overview

7.7.3.2 Business units

7.7.3.3 Geographic revenue

7.7.3.4 Product profile

7.7.3.5 Recent developments

7.7.3.6 Business focus

7.7.3.7 SWOT analysis

7.7.3.8 Business strategies

7.7.4 Siemens AG

7.7.4.1 Overview

7.7.4.2 Business units

7.7.4.3 Geographic revenue

7.7.4.4 Recent developments

7.7.4.5 Business focus

7.7.4.6 SWOT analysis

7.7.4.7 Business strategies

7.7.5 Vinci S.A.

7.7.5.1 Overview

7.7.5.2 Business units

7.7.5.3 Geographic revenue

7.7.5.4 Business focus

7.7.5.5 SWOT analysis

7.7.5.6 Business strategies

8 Regions: Market Size and Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Asia Pacific

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Market, By Geography

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Market, By End-user

8.2.3 Asia Pacific Market, By Application

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe Market, By Geography

8.3.2 Europe Market, By End-user

8.3.3 Europe Market, By Application

8.4 North America

8.4.1 North America Market, By Geography

8.4.2 North America Market, By End-user

8.4.3 North America Market, By Application

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Rest of the World Market, By Geography

8.5.2 Rest of the World Market, By End-user

8.5.3 Rest of the World Market, By Application

9 Companies to Watch for

9.1 Covestro AG

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Business Units

9.1.3 Energy Efficient Building Solutions

9.2 Merger of DuPont and Dow Chemical Company

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitor Comparison Analysis

10.2 Market Landscape

10.2.1 Agreements & Collaborations

10.2.2 Divestment & Divestiture

10.2.3 Exhibition & Product Launch

10.2.4 Expansion

10.2.5 Mergers, Acquisitions & Joint Ventures

10.2.6 Restructuring & Repositioning

11 Expert’s Views

Annexure

Abbreviations

