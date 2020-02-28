Global Capital Project Management Software Market Size, Share, Demand & Industry Outlook to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Capital Project Management Software Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Capital Project Management Software Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Capital project management software manages operations and costs related to capital projects (long-term capital intensive projects). This type of software allows large companies to define, plan, and monitor all activities required to create and maintain capital assets. Capital project management is used mostly by large companies in industries like construction and infrastructure management, but can also be used by manufacturers and retailers to build facilities such as factories and distribution centers.
In 2018, the global Capital Project Management Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
Dude Solutions
Accruent
AssetWorks
Aurigo
CapitalSoft
Hexagon PPM
Finario
BuildCentral
Planisware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Capital Project Management Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Capital Project Management Software development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
