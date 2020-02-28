Global Aquaculture Market to Incur Rapid Extension During 2020-2027

The global aquaculture market accounted for US$ 264,470.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 509,743.0 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in the global aquaculture market. The production and consumption rate of seafood is expanding rapidly with China and India being the major markets for the aquaculture industry. The Asia Pacific has evolved as the largest consumers and exporter of aquaculture products. Fisheries and aquaculture production highly contributor to national economies across the Asia-Pacific region over the past few years. The Asia Pacific market is characterized by the presence of players such as Bakkafrost, Cermaq Group AS, Farallon Aquaculture Group, Lerøy, Mowi ASA, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, and Tassal Group, among others.

Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS) is a technique that reuses the water several times that passes the water through treatment processes to eliminate waste and restore the quality of water. It is a technology that is used for the farming of fishes and other aquatic species by reusing the water for production. The technology is based on the usage of biological and mechanical filters. The advantages such as the control over the pH and carbon dioxide degassing have proven to be beneficial for the growth of the fishes. Thus, the aforementioned benefits associated with the adoption of RAS technology in fish production is driving the global aquaculture market.

On the basis of species, the global aquaculture market has been segmented into aquatic plants, fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and others. Under the species segment, the fish market led the global aquaculture market. Moreover, the aquatic plant’s segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. Aquatic plants are used as food and raw materials for building materials, industrial processes, and manure in agriculture. These plants absorb minerals and enrich the water with oxygen produced during photosynthesis. These property of aquatic plants are beneficial as they assist in the maintenance of clean water and also help in preventing water pollution. They are also a source of bioenergy, biomass, and human & animal food. Moreover, marine and freshwater aquatic plants are extensively used as livestock fodder, fertilizer, compost, mulch, and bioremediation. Therefore a wide range of application and extensive research to find a new application for aquatic plants are the major factors boosting the aquatic plant’s markets. This further boost the overall aquaculture market globally.

Few of the recent developments in the global aquaculture market are listed below:

2019: Bakkafrost purchased all outstanding shares of North Landing Ltd. In order to form a base of operation in the US and enhance their abilities to serve our customers.

2019: Cooke acquired Farallon Aquaculture de Nicaragua, which is a vertically integrated farmer and a supplier of frozen shrimp across Asia, Europe and the US.

2018: Cooke Inc., acquired the Seajoy Seafood Corporation group which is considered to be one of the largest vertically integrated and premium shrimp farms in Latin America.

