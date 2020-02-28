Global 3D Scanner Market 2020 Size, by Type, by Range, by Service, by Application, by Region; Growth Potential, Trends Analysis, Competitive Market Size and Forecast 2025

The Research Report expressed by Orbisresearch, the market has come throughout significant development in the existence and can be anticipated to grow substantially within the period of forecast.

The Global 3D Scanner Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025, owing to technological advancements such as 3D digitization which can offer high resolution and rapid scanning techniques coupled with reduced risks involved in several areas such as modular design & fabrication methods, and high energy densities. The augmented technological advancements in terms of portability, scanning range, and image quality coupled with growth in demand for the 3D printing market, use of high definition content recording for movies, and historical site preservation by 3D scanners will boost the 3D Scanner market in the upcoming year.

Moreover, the major factor driving the market growth is increasing the need to collecting large volumes of 3D data for modeling and analysis, rising focus on quality control, and growing awareness about advanced medical treatments. Furthermore, growing applications of 3D scanner in various industries such as, in the medical industry, 3D scanners can be used to model body parts in three-dimensions and also to facilitate various wound healing and care and to create breast implants., in the construction industry , it is used to create a scaled 3D structure of a building, and in architectural industry to help in preserving and archiving historical monuments from museums will accelerate the growth of 3D Scanner market in future timeline. Additionally, technology advancements in 3D scanner led to the demand for high precision measurement constantly improve and minimize operational costs will contribute to 3D Scanner market growth during the forecast period.

Laser scanner type of 3D Scanner market is projected to be the leading segment of the overall market during the forecast period

On the basis of Product type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. Laser Scanner dominates the global 3D Scanner owing to the increasing demand in industrial manufacturing, automotive designing demand due to its high degree of accuracy and real-time visualization features. Structured Light Scanner will boost by its capabilities in the healthcare industry for capturing big size picture at one time with great accuracy.

Short Range Scanner is anticipated to the leading range type 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of Range type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into short Range Scanner, Medium Range Scanner, and Long Range Scanner. Short Range Scanner is expected to lead the market due to low-cost nature and numerous dynamic which is used in body scanning, medical applications, and reverse engineering. Long Range scanner will glow by its demand in defense, aviation and construction industry which can scan long distance objects in a single scan with better accuracy.

Quality Inspection is expected to the dominating segment for providing 3D Scanner services during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Reverse Engineering, Quality Inspection, Rapid Prototyping, and Face Body Scanning.

Quality Inspection is projected to the leading segment owing to increase its demand in the aviation and defense industry. Reverse Engineering will influence by its application in automotive, aerospace for re-checking and modify any errors occurred.

Healthcare is projected to lead the industry for utilizing applications of the 3D Scanner during the forecast period

On the basis of application type, the 3D Scanner Market has been segmented into Entertainment & Media, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Civil & Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, and Others. Healthcare dominates the global 3D Scanner due to growing 3D scanner application in whole-body scanners such as x-ray, CT and MRI scanning. Aerospace & Defense will grow by usage of the 3D scanner for security checkup and inspection.

North America accounts for the lion’s share of the global 3D Scanner market during the anticipated period.

On the basis of region, the 3D Scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world 3D Scanner market over the forecast period owing to increasing deployment of 3D laser scanners in manufacturing industries, in the architecture and construction industry and the rise of handheld scanning devices. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to immense demand from industrial manufacturing and construction sectors over the forecast period.

Global 3D Scanner Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., Nikon Metrology NV , Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, 3D Systems Corporation, 3D Digital Corporation , Perceptron Inc., Kreon Technology , Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH , Shapegrabber , Fuel 3D , Arctec 3D, Capture 3D, Creaform, Inc. , Basis Software Inc. , Maptek Pty Ltd. , True Point Laser Scanning LLC, Next Engine , SHINING 3D, RangeVision , Exact Metrology , Trimet , 3D Scanco, Paracosm, Inc., ZEISS Group and ShapeGrabber, are the key players in manufacturing of 3D Scanner.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global 3D Scanner Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of 3D Scanner production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-3d-scanner-market-size-by-type-by-range-by-service-by-application-by-region-growth-potential-trends-analysis-competitive-market-size-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1. Research Framework

1.1. Research Objective

1.2. Market Definition and Scope

1.3. Market segmentation

2. Research methodology

2.1. Qualitative Research

2.1.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2. Quantitative Research

2.2.1. Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.4. Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Industry Participants

2.5. Market Size Estimation

2.6. Assumption for the Study

2.7. Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

3. Executive Summary

4. Global 3D Scanner Market Industry Insights

4.1. Industry Value Chain analysis

4.2. Industry impact and Forces

4.2.1. Growth Drivers

4.2.2. Industry Challenges

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Technological Landscape

4.4. Company market share analysis,2018

4.5. Growth potential analysis,2018

4.6. Strategic Outlook

4.7. Porter’s analysis

4.8. PESTEL analysis

5. Global 3D Scanner Market Overview

5.1. Market size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type

5.2.2. By Range

5.2.3. By Services

5.2.4. By Application

5.2.5. By Region

6. Global 3D Scanner Market, By Type

6.1. Key Type Trends

6.2. Optical Scanner

6.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.3. Laser Scanner

6.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.4. Structured Light Scanner

6.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7. Global 3D Scanner Market, By Range

7.1. Key market Trends

7.2. Short Range Scanner

7.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.3. Medium Range Scanner, and

7.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.4. Long Range Scanner

7.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

7.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8. Global 3D Scanner Market, By Service

8.1. Key market Trends

8.2. Reverse Engineering, and

8.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.2.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.3. Quality Inspection,

8.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.3.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.4. Rapid Prototyping,

8.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.4.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.5. Face Body Scanning

8.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

8.5.2. Market estimates & forecast, by region, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9. Global 3D Scanner Market, By Region

9.1. Key Regional Market trends

9.2. North America

9.2.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.2. Market estimates & forecast by Type, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.3. Market estimates & forecast, by, Range, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Service , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Application , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.2.6. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3. Asia

9.3.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.2. Market estimates & forecast by Type, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.3. Market estimates & forecast, by, Range, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Service , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Application , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.3.6. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4. Europe

9.4.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.2. Market estimates & forecast by Type, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.3. Market estimates & forecast, by, Range, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Service , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Application , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.4.6. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.5.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.2. Market estimates & forecast by Type, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.3. Market estimates & forecast, by, Range, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Service , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Application , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.5.6. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6. Latin America

9.6.1. Market estimates & forecast, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.2. Market estimates & forecast by Type, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.3. Market estimates & forecast, by, Range, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.4. Market estimates & forecast, by Service , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.5. Market estimates & forecast, by Application , 2015-2025, (USD Million)

9.6.6. Market estimates & forecast, by Country, 2015-2025, (USD Million)

10. Company Profiles (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, SWOT Analysis and Strategic Outlook)

10.1. Hexagon AB,

10.2. FARO Technologies, Inc.,

10.3. Nikon Metrology NV

10.4. Trimble Inc.

10.5. Topcon Corporation

10.6. 3D Systems Corporation,

10.7. 3D Digital Corporation

10.8. Perceptron Inc.

10.9. Kreon Technology

10.10. Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH

10.11. Shapegrabber

10.12. Fuel 3D

10.13. Arctec 3D

10.14. Capture 3D

10.15. Creaform, Inc.

10.16. Basis Software Inc.

10.17. Maptek Pty Ltd.

10.18. True Point Laser Scanning LLC

10.19. Next Engine

10.20. SHINING 3D

10.21. RangeVision

10.22. Exact Metrology

10.23. Trimet

10.24. 3D Scanco

10.25 Paracosm, Inc.,

