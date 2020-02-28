Gas Circuit Breaker Market Study Offers In-depth Insights

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Gas Circuit Breaker Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Gas Circuit Breaker from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Gas Circuit Breaker market

Industrial segment continues to show its dominance throughout the forecast period

The industrial segment in the end use category is expected to grow at a significant pace to reach a high valuation. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector has been rising since past several years. The increasing adoption of gas circuit breakers has made the industrial segment a highly lucrative one with greater market attractiveness. In 2017, the industrial segment is valued at about US$ 372 Mn and is anticipated to touch a value of more than US$ 580 Mn by the end of the year of assessment (2027). This rise in value is accompanied by moderate growth of the segment. The industrial segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% throughout the period of assessment.

Gas circuit breakers to witness less adoption in the residential sector

Typically residential sector is marked with low to medium voltages. Gas circuit breakers are typically used to chop voltages that range from medium to high magnitudes. The use of gas circuit breakers in the industrial sector is less compared to industrial sector where huge power surges are prevalent. The residential segment, is thereby expected to show sluggish growth rate throughout the period of assessment. It is poised to register a low value CAGR of 3.9% during the said period. The residential segment reflects a market valuation of US$ 40 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach a value bit under US$ 59 Mn by the end of the year of assessment.

Regional understanding of various end use segments

In the North America gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment reflects a value a bit under US$ 90 Mn in 2017. In the Western Europe gas circuit breaker market, the residential segment is expected to reflect higher growth rate than the industrial segment and is poised to register a 3.3% value CAGR throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region also reflects high growth potential for the global market. In the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) gas circuit breaker market, the industrial segment is projected to reach a noteworthy value CAGR of 5.6% during the 2017-2027 timeline.

