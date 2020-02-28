Floor Panel Market 2019: Set to witness adamant growth with Top Key Players | Kingspan Group ,MERO-TSK, Lindner,  Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, etc.

Floor Panel Market Outlook Analysis 2026:

The market is heavily consolidated owing to a large number of global, regional, and local key contenders having already established a significant footing. The key participants dominate the operations in the industry with their extensive geographical coverage and huge production facilities. Players operating in this market are in intense competition in terms of technological innovations, product development, and product pricing. To gain a competitive edge over the other competitors in the industry, the leading players are focusing more on ways to offer products at attractive prices.

Scope of the Report:

The report focuses on the important geographies of sale of the floor panel such as North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The entire floor panel market has been categorized into three segments in this report, namely- manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key participants include

Kingspan Group, MERO-TSK, Lindner, Haworth, TRIUMPH GROUP, Porcelanosa, M+W Group, Petral, Topfloor, NICHIAS, UNITILE, Senqcia, Pentafloor, MOOV, ITOKI, SPR, Branco, lenzlinger, Movinord

In market segmentation by types of floor panels, the report covers-

Steel Based Floor Panel

Aluminum Based Floor Panel

Wood Core Floor Panel

Calcium Sulfate Based Floor Panel

Others

In market segmentation by applications of the floor panel, the report covers the following uses-

Computer Room/ Data Warehousing

Commercial Office Building

Family Residence

Industrial Manufacturing Plant

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Aims of the study

To curate a concise report of the market, highlighting the key vendors and significant changes observed in the market

Examine the existing and emergent trends and promising technological innovations in the market

Assessment of market values, modeled values, and international trade values, to deduce the market volume

Offered research-backed insights for the parent market, cost analysis, and prevailing industry trends

Calculate capacity utilization rate

The report is distributed over 15 Chapters to display the analysis of the global floor panel market.

Chapter 1 covers the floor panel Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2 talks about the top manufacturers and analyses their sales, revenue and pricing decisions for the duration 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3 displays the competitive nature of the market by discussing the competition among the top manufacturers. It dissects the market using sales, revenue and market share data for 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, shows the global market by regions and the proportionate size of each market region based on sales, revenue and market share of floor panel, for the period 2012- 2017;

