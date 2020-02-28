Flavored Syrup Market Explores New Growth Opportunities 2027

The Middle East and Africa flavored syrup market accounted to US$ 2,068.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 3,065.2 Mn by 2027.

The UAE country accounted for the largest market share in the Middle East, and Africa flavored syrup market. With the rise in population, along with changing consumer lifestyle and buying habits, the region is gradually making a move toward the consumption of unique food and beverage items. The demand for flavored syrups is also expected to rise with the change in dietary patterns. Moreover, the increase in the number of retail outlets, supermarkets, and food chains has positively impacted the growth of the Middle East, and Africa flavored syrup market.The demand for flavored syrups is increasing due to growing consumer preference toward processed or convenience foods. With the growth of the food and beverages industry and rise in disposable incomes, consumers are inclining more toward convenience foods. These convenience foods have found a shelf in the retail outlets and supermarkets owing to high demand, busy lifestyle, and additional nutritional value they add to the food. These foods minimize the time and energy required for preparing food at home or in hotels. Moreover, rising technology in innovative packaging attract consumers to purchase them.

The key companies functioning in the market include Chobani,General Mills,Kellogg Co.,Helion Nutraceuticals,Abbott,Valensa International,Matsun Nutrition

Flavored syrups are the concentrates used as toppings to add discrete taste and sweetness to products. They contain artificial or natural flavorings mixed with sugar and water. The high consumption of sugar in the form of flavored syrups could directly affect health and may lead to diabetes, metabolic dysfunction, liver damage, high blood sugar, stomach upsets, and obesity. This has generated awareness among consumers to adopt healthy eating habits. An array of products low-calorie formulations is available on the market to support this trend of health-consciousness. Moreover, companies are coming up with more such innovative, sugar-free products.

The flavored syrup market is bifurcated based on application into sweet, salty and savory, sour, and mint. The sweet segment accounted for the largest share in the Middle East and Africa flavored syrup market. The sweet-flavored syrups have a slightly different applications from that of other types of flavors available on the market. The sweet syrups are used as instant and liquid sweeteners that can dissolve easily into the beverages and other items. The availability of sugar-free sweet flavored syrup and an increase in demand for the same due to rising health consciousness among people have been major factors which growth of the sweet segment in the Middle East and Africa flavored syrup market.

Few of the recent developments in the Middle East and Africa flavored syrup market are listed below:

2019: Torani is expanding its offering by introducing a new line of expertly crafted syrups and sauces, delivering amazing flavors with clean and natural ingredients.

2019: Sonoma Syrup Co introduced its peppermint simple syrup at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, California.

2018: Davinci Gourmet launched fruit mix and lemonade syrups. The seven exceptional fruit mix variants have diversified Davinci Gourmet’s product portfolio of more than 80 products and flavors to strengthen its beverage solutions.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA FLAVORED SYRUP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Flavor

Fruit

Chocolate

Vanilla

Herbs and Seasonings

Others

By Flavor Type

Sweet

Salty & Savory

Sour

Mint

By Application

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Desserts

Confectionery

Bakery

Others

