Financial Accounting Software Market to 2025 – Infor, Intuit, Lucanet Ag, Onestream Software, Ibm, The Sage Group, Wave Financial, Xero, Zoho

The global Financial Accounting Software Market accounted to US$ 4.36 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 10.37 Bn by 2025. Driving factors such as gaining prominence of the cloud based accounting software, growing demands for an efficient yet cost-effective solution for managing accounting related tasks, and demand for a more enhanced solution enabling good traceability and visibility of the accounting are anticipated to have a huge impact on the development of financial accounting software market in the coming years.

Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is introduction of accounting bots, and Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) implementations. Few leading companies operating in the financial accounting software market have introduced an accounting bot that resembles Siri over the iPhone. These bots however are used to specify the tasks to the accounting and expense tracking teams. Sage, and Xero have been at the forefront of this innovation with their introductions of Pegg and Xero Messenger application respectively. These applications empower connection with the instant messaging applications that enable keeping a track on the financial transactions.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are

MICROSOFT CORPORATION (MICROSOFT DYNAMICS) ORACLE (HYPERION) FRESHBOOKS, INC. INFOR (INFOR CPM) INTUIT, INC. (QUICKBOOKS) LUCANET AG (LUCANET.FINANCIAL CONSOLIDATION) ONESTREAM SOFTWARE LLC IBM(COGNOS) THE SAGE GROUP PLC (SAGE INTACCT) WAVE FINANCIAL INC. XERO LIMITED ZOHO CORPORATION

Financial accounting software market by application is segmented into Payroll Management Systems, Billing & Invoice System, Enterprise Resource Planning Systems, and Time & Expense Management Systems. Globally, businesses are growing at a fastest rate which create a need for several software solutions in order to ease several business operations. Efficiently managed accounting system is important for any business to make the accounting process faster and smoother. Payroll management system is a process of managing employee’s financial records comprising of wages, bonuses, and salaries, net pay, and deductions. These operations play a significant role in the growth of the companies, thus, the increase in need and demand for payroll management system is expected to flourish the global market in near future.

