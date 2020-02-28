Exterior Architectural Coating Market Expected to Garner $ USD XX Billion

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Exterior Architectural Coating Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Exterior Architectural Coating market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

The report includes numerous key players and manufacturers operating in the regional and global market. This section demonstrates the strategies adopted by players in the market to stay ahead in the competition. New trends and its adoption by players help readers understand the dynamics of the industry and how it can be used to their own profit. The readers can also identify the footsteps of players to understand the global market better.

drivers and restraints of the global exterior architectural coating. It also profiles key players in the market based on various attributes such as business strategies, company overview, financial overview, and recent developments.

Global Exterior Architectural Coating Market: Trends and Prospects

Shifting preference of consumers towards eco-friendly waterborne architectural coating, easy availability, and a wide variety of paints formulations are factors that will drive demand growth of the global exterior architectural coating market. These coatings are known to offer protection to buildings from extreme temperatures, severe weather conditions, UV radiations, foreign particles and storms, which is expected to supplement the demand. Fluctuating prices of raw materials such as pigments, titanium dioxide, and resins will limit the growth of the said market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the residential segment of the market is set to witness a high growth over the forecast period. The factors such as increase in disposable income, strong economic growth, improved standard of living coupled with rapid urbanizations is expected to supplement the demand growth of the market over the forecast period. Whereas, based on technology, water based segment is the chief contributor to the market. The demand for this segment is high in comparison due to its easier blending, higher opacity, accurate mixing, superior metallic control, easier application, and cleaning properties. Acrylic segment based on resin type is expected to account for a large market share in the forecast period. Improved flow, superior aesthetics, high UV resistance, durability, weather ability, stain resistance performance, and low cost are some of the factors that increase the demand growth of this segment.

The global exterior architectural coating market can be classified on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is the key contributor to the market share, and is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period. Due to the presence of manufacturing giants in the region, Asia Pacific is deemed to grow. In addition, key companies of North America and Europe are moving their production facility to this region, thereby supplementing the market growth.

Though, the Middle East and Africa and Latin America have not shown a considerable rise in the market overall in given past, but on account of significant development of infrastructural facilities and rising construction of residential and commercial spaces to cater to the increasing demand for houses and offices, these regions are expected to drive the growth of the industry in the said period.

RPM International, Arkema SA, Kansai Paint, BASF, Nippon Paint, Benjamin Moore, Cromology, Diamond Vogel, Cabot Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, Berger Paints, DAW SE, Valspar Corporation, Axalta Coating Systems, and Jotun are some of the prominent players in the global exterior architectural coating market.

This section of the report includes drivers, restrains, and trends that are likely to shape the market. Influence of drivers and restraints affect the market in each region differently. The report offers underlying drivers that compel the consumers to invest in the products and services. This section includes consumer demand and government policies that affect the market. The detailed information assists readers in understanding the needs of consumer demands. The report provides drivers at local and global level to help determine the market forces. This information will help readers decide potential strategies that can help them stay ahead in the competitive industry.

Restraints provided in this section of the report contrasts the drivers segment as it explains the factors that can hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period. Restraints play a pivotal role in the global and regional market as it bends the prospective opportunities in the market. Readers can weigh and asses the drivers and restraints before making any investments or strategies.

The report includes major segments such as product type and end user that provide an array of components that determine the portfolio of the industry. Each type furnish information regarding the sales value during the forecast period. The application section also provides sales by volume and consumption during the forecast period. The understanding of the segment directs the readers in recognizing the importance of factors that shape the market growth.

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Exterior Architectural Coating Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Exterior Architectural Coating Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

