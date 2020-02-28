Express Delivery Market Industry Analysis Analysis 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Express Delivery Market

key players operating in the global dry suits market are as follows

DHL International GmbH

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Schenker AG

FedEx Corporation,

The United States Postal Service,

YTO Express Group Co.,

Express Mail Service,

TNT Express

Aramex

AfterShip

Global Express Delivery Market: Dynamics

Growth in E-commerce

Rapid growth in urbanization and rise in disposable income of consumers are driving the e-commerce industry. Inclination toward online services owing to the rise in usage of smartphone devices has resulted in growth of trade through online portals. This, in turn, has been driving the global express delivery industry. Increase in Internet penetration has led to a rise in last-mile delivery services. Additionally, prominent e-commerce players such as Amazon are focusing on improvement of their speed of delivery and reach. Thus, these companies are investing significantly in express delivery services.

Increase in Value-added Services

Major players operating in the express delivery services have changed their business models with deeper engagement in customer relationship in order to provide a varied range of value-added services in domestic, cross border, and inter-regional trades. These include sorting and grading of products, packaging, picking, order processing through storage, management information systems (MIS), analytics services in mobile tracking applications, logistics supply chain, online tracking of parcels, e-mail alerts and SMS, and hub-to-spoke collection centers.

Global Express Delivery Market: Segmentation

Based on type, the global express delivery market can be segmented into:

B2B

B2C

C2C

In terms of service, the global express delivery market can be bifurcated into:

Online

Offline

In terms of application, the global express delivery market can be divided into:

Domestic

International

The report on the global express delivery market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on different segments of the market across regions.

