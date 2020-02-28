Ethanol Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Threats (2019-2025)
The Ethanol market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts.
All the players running in the global Ethanol market are elaborated thoroughly in the Ethanol market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue.
Market: Dynamics
The world ethanol market is prophesied to be strong against tough conditions that could paralyze its growth. Despite challenging production economics due to low oil prices, ramping up of opponents against the RFS, and uncertainty because of regulatory indecision, the market survived pretty well in 2015. The year showcased the resolve and strength of the ethanol sector. Producers were able to ride out the storm with the help of the indispensable value of ethanol as a low-cost, clean octane booster and thriving export demand. In the U.S., millions of metric tons of high-protein animal feed and billions of gallons of high-octane renewable fuel were produced in ethanol bio-refineries of several states.
Global Ethanol Market: Segmentation
The international ethanol market is forecasted to be classified according to two classes, viz. type of feedstock and end use. As per the classification by feedstock, the market could see a segmentation into coarse grain-based, sugarcane-based, and wheat-based ethanol. Although there could be different markets for ethanol in terms of feedstock type, one is expected to garner a larger share in the coming years. The analysts foresee the market to be dominated by coarse grain-based ethanol, which represented a 53.0% share in 2017.
On the basis of end-use segmentation, the international ethanol market is predicted to be segregated into fuel, industrial solvents, beverages, and cosmetics.
Regionally, North America could set the tone for a staggering growth in the international ethanol market while collecting a revenue of US$48.3 bn by the end of 2022. Another attractive region for the market is prognosticated to be Europe. However, there could be other geographies such as Japan showcasing a slower growth in the near future. Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) drew a greater revenue than Japan in 2017.
Global Ethanol Market: Competition
The competition in the worldwide ethanol market is elaborately explained in the publication while profiling key players such as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Solvay Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pacific Ethanol, Inc., Green Plains, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Valero Energy Corporation, POET, LLC, and Flint Hill Resources LP.
Objectives of the Ethanol Market Study:
- To define, describe, and analyze the global Ethanol market based on oil type, product type, ship type, and region
- To forecast and analyze the Ethanol market size (in terms of value and volume) and submarkets in 5 regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa
- To forecast and analyze the Ethanol market at country-level for each region
- To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and their contribution to the global Ethanol market
- To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying high growth segments of the global Ethanol market
- To identify trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the market and submarkets
- To analyze competitive developments, such as expansions and new product launches, in the global Ethanol market
- To strategically profile key market players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies
The Ethanol market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market.
After reading the Ethanol market report, readers can:
- Identify the factors affecting the Ethanol market growth – drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends.
- Examine the Y-o-Y growth of the global Ethanol market.
- Analyze trends impacting the demand prospect for the Ethanol in various regions.
- Recognize different tactics leveraged by players of the global Ethanol market.
- Identify the Ethanol market impact on various industries.
