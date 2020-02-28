Enterprise Session Border Controller Market 2020 – Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2026

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Enterprise Session Border Controller market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Key Trends

With entities getting bigger and having more complex operations, security of corporate data has assumed utmost importance. This has led to the swift take-up of enterprise session border controllers that help tackle all the security concerns of the organizations. Besides, small- and medium-sized enterprises too are driving up demand along with upgradation of network infrastructure worldwide.

Countering the growth in the global market for enterprise session border controller is the dearth of awareness about SBC – its functions and benefits – particularly in Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Market Potential

Service providers these days are busy switching from public switched telephone network (PSTN) to VoIP-based networks. In 2014, for example, AT&T, Inc., the American telecommunications behemoth declared its plans to supplant the existing PSTN networks with a complete VoIP infrastructure by 2020. This shift of networks from the service providers would encourage business organizations to adopt IP telephone thus further fuelling an upswing in the E-SBC market.

Depending upon sessions capacity, the global market for enterprise session border controller market can be segmented into upto 200, upto 600, upto 1000, upto 5000, and over 5000. Among them, E-SBCs with session capacity up to 200 sessions is slated to outshine all other sessions in the foreseeable future on account of numerous small- and medium-scale enterprises choosing this range as it suits their requirements. Currently session border controllers are used in small- to medium-scale organizations and as the trend for unified communication gains traction, it would further bolster demand.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the Americas account for maximum share in the enterprise session border controller market on account of the tendency among enterprises in the region to adopt new age technologies which has boosted the demand for enterprise session border controller systems in this region. In terms of growth rate, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to outpace all other regions on the back of enterprises swiftly adopting VoIP networks coupled with session border controllers owing to the huge cost benefits they offer.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market: Competitive Analysis

Prominent names operating in the global market for enterprise session border controller comprises that have been profiled in the report are AudioCodes Ltd., ADTRAN, Inc., Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Edgewater Networks, Inc., GENBAND, Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co., and Sonus Networks, Inc.

