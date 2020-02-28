Enteral Feeding Device Market Sales and Demand Forecast

Enteral Feeding Device Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Enteral Feeding Device is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Enteral Feeding Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Enteral Feeding Device Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Notable Developments

The global enteral feeding device market features a fragmented landscape owing to the strong presence of several key players in the market. These leading companies in the global market are constantly focusing on strategic expansions and acquisitions. Additionally, several strategic collaborations and partnerships are further strengthening their market share. The existing market players are deploying various approaches and advanced techniques to thrive in the global market.

Some of the leading companies in the global enteral feeding device market include names such as Fresenius Kabi AG, Avanos Medical, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Nestle S.A. among others.

In July 2017, Cardinal Health announced that the company has successfully taken over Medtronic’s Patient Recovery Business.

In May 2017, Avanos Medical announced that the company has launched Halyard Enteral Drainage System, an enclosed system for collection and drainage of contents in the gastrointestinal tract of patient with the help of enteral device.

Global Enteral Feeding Device Market – Drivers and Restraints

The various technological advancements are enabling the evolution of programming and safety features as well as user-friendly and portable feeding pumps. The advanced features of these devices include occlusion pressure alarm options, programmed flushing intervals, appropriate programming options, multiple language options, screen and program lock-out features to prevent manipulation, and history of previous feed rates. The augmentations in pump designs and advancement in the home healthcare market are encouraging the enteral feeding of nutrients to patients at home, which is significantly contributing to the rising adoption of enteral feeding devices.

Global Enteral Feeding Device Market – Geographical Outlook

The global enteral feeding device market has five main regions that provide the reader with the intricate details of the working dynamics of the regional landscape. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Of these, currently, the global enteral feeding devices market is growing remarkably owing to the substantial contribution of the regional segment of North America. Several factors such as the presence of many large hospitals, development of innovative products, a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, and a shift from parenteral to enteral feeding in the region are positively impacting the global enteral feeding devices market.

