Drone Logistics & Transportation Market New Innovation, Huge Growth Till 2027

Drone Logistics & Transportation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 7.54 Mn in 2018 to US$ 510.87 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 61.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Growth in the e-commerce market is fueling dramatic changes in the warehouse which is further enhancing the growth of drone Logistics and Transportation market. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. However, the time taken to deliver goods and parcels was longer in earlier days, with the emergence of advanced technologies and faster parcel delivery options such as through drones are making the e-commerce industry players simplify the delivery process and at a much lesser time. In the current drone Logistics & Transportation market scenario, drones are majorly deployed by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines and emergency response goods. Several governmental regulations have restricted the usage of drones for commercial delivery purposes in the earlier years, however, with the amendments of these regulations are helping the e-commerce industry players as well as several parcel delivery companies to use the service. For instance, Europe is among the leading regions for the adoption of advancing technologies that is increasing the adoption rate and growth of drone Logistics & Transportation market. The region has been widely implementing artificial intelligence into its various business functions which also includes drone’s services for several applications to make work more efficient and precise. The companies in Europe are highly dependent upon various rules and regulation for deploying drones for various business operations. All these factors are supporting towards the growth of drone Logistics & Transportation market in the forecast period.

This market intelligence report on Drone Logistics & Transportation market evaluates and presents a worldwide market scenario along with market estimates, insights and projections for a timeframe of 2020 to 2027. This examination the market dynamics that are foreseen to influence the market growth in a coming couple of years. Also, the report clarifies the effect of the key factors like drivers and restraints for market development. Future trends and opportunities in the global Drone Logistics & Transportation market have also been mentioned in the study.

A comprehensive view of the Drone Logistics & Transportation market is covered with competitive landscape and analysis of PEST analysis for the market. PEST analysis provides information on a political, economic, social and technological perspective of the macro-environment from Drone Logistics & Transportation market perspective that helps market players understand the factor which can affect business’s activities and performance.

The study encompasses a market potential analysis, all the major segments are detailed with their market size, growth rate, and potential opportunities.

Companies Profiled in this report includes

1. Cheetah Logistic Technology

2. Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

3. Flytrex

4. Flirtey

5. Hardis Groupe, SAS

6. Infinium Robotics

7. PINC Applications Corp.

8. Volocopter

9. Workhorse Group Inc.

10. Zipline

Leading Drone Logistics & Transportation market players are profiled in the report with key facts, product portfolio, business performance, and strategic initiates. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are in that position is explained to help make a well-informed decision. Competitive landscape of the Drone Logistics & Transportation market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles including developments such as merges &acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new production, expansions, and SWOT analysis.

Our research content is primarily focused on the quantification of market developments in terms of market sizing and forecasting. Studding company activities help design the competitive landscape, and forecast market numbers at regional and level. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, Drone Logistics & Transportation , Drone Logistics & Transportation and Drone Logistics & Transportation etc.; which helps our clients to get a deeper analysis of various research topics

The target audience for the report on the Drone Logistics & Transportation market

Manufactures Market analysts Senior executives Business development managers Technologists R&D staff Distributors Investors Governments Equity research firms Consultants



